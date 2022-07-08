Lightning has struck twice in the fourth inning for Greeneville’s Little League All-Stars — once figuratively and once literally.
Greeneville had reclaimed the lead over Morristown, 4-2, in the top of the fourth. But lightning suspended play with two outs in Thursday’s Little League District 4 baseball tournament game at Optimist Field.
After a lengthy delay, officials made the decision to suspend the game and finish it Friday evening at Morristown’s Popkin Field. Weather permitting, Game 2 of the best-of-3 series will follow. If Greeneville and Morristown split the two games, a coin flip will determine the host site for Saturday’s if-necessary championship game.
Aiden Freeland, who struck out four in his three innings on the mound, helped his cause in the first inning. His line-drive single to right scored Bryson Ricker for an early 1-0 lead.
And after Morristown grabbed the lead, Mason Henderson revived Greeneville in the top of the fourth. Henderson smacked an RBI double to center and took third on the throw, scoring Titus Randolph to tie the game 2-2.
Four batters later, Dawson Ripley’s ground-ball single stayed just fair, allowing Henderson and Elijah Staggs to score for a 4-2 Greeneville lead.
Then lightning forced both teams to their dugouts and eventually to their vehicles, with two outs and two runners on base for Greeneville.
A new pitcher will take the mound for Greeneville Friday, while Morristown reliever Gray Morrison will be eligible having thrown less than 20 pitches. Morristown starter Parker Setsor struck out five over 3.1 innings.
The District 4 tournament champion advances to the Little League state tournament at Goodlettsville, which begins July 16.
Greeneville and Morristown will resume Game 1 of the district tournament at 6 p.m. Friday, with Game 2 to follow at Popkin Field.