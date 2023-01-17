The Greeneville Middle School boys have secured the top seed in their conference.
And the Greene Devils left no doubt with Monday’s 49-25 win over T.A. Dugger. Greeneville, which will be the No. 1 seed and will face the play-in game winner in the upcoming area tournamen, finished the regular season 20-4 overall.
Yordan Gomez-Mills and Taren Claridy both went off in the second half to finish in double figures. Gomez-Mills buried an early 3-pointer and made four field goals in the fourth quarter to cap his 19-point effort.
Claridy hit from deep in the third quarter and scored eight of his 10 points after halftime.
Parker Quillen his two 3s in the third quarter for his six points. Jamar Johnson buried a 3 and scored five points, Braylen Kidwell four, Cole Smith three and Cole Englehardt two.
Holding a 20-10 halftime lead, Greeneville erupted in third quarter as Claridy, Gomez-Mills and Quillen combined for 16 of the Devils’ 19 points in the frame. Greeneville took a 39-22 advantage to the fourth quarter.
JOHNSON COUNTY 56
SOUTH GREENE 45
Carter Atwood and Eli Tester began heating up in the second quarter, and Johnson County was able to distance itself from South Greene Middle Monday night.
Leading 13-9 after one quarter, the Longhorns built a 33-18 halftime lead and took a 46-30 advantage to the fourth.
Noah Wright, who scored all of South Greene’s first-quarter points including an and-one, led the Rebels with 19.
Gavin Dyer scored all 13 of his points in the second half, hitting three times from 3-point range. Simon Burns made a triple and finished with seven points. Eli Fillers, Lucas Murdock and Jude Dyer all had two points.
Tester and Atwood, who made five 3-pointers, finished with 22 and 21 points respectively.
ROGERSVILLE 60
WEST GREENE 38
Rogersville Middle standout Elijah Carmack got his points, but West Greene fought back for three quarters.
Trailing just 20-15 after one quarter and 33-24 at the half, the Buffaloes kept the score manageable at 45-34 entering the fourth quarter before the Warriors pulled away.
West Greene got points from seven players. Tytus Shelton led the way with 10 points, making at least one basket in each quarter.
Josiah Dawson buried two 3-pointers and totaled eight points. Aiden Willett scored six, Eli Brown hit a triple and scored five points, Luke Heck had four, Skylar Thornburg three and Dallas Williams two.
Carmack fired in 37 points to lead Rogersville.
GIRLS
WEST GREENE 36
ROGERSVILLE 9
For the second time in four days, West Greene Middle cruised to a conference win over Rogersville Middle.
The outcome wasn’t in question after the first quarter. The Lady Buffs jumped out to a 14-0 lead and led 25-4 at the half, taking a 29-7 lead to the fourth.
Joie Shipley led the Lady Buffaloes with 11 points, all in the first half on five field goals and a free throw.
Emily Justis and Payton Norton both scored two baskets in the first half. Justis finished with six points, while Erica Davis and Norton both had four. Emily Crisp buried a 3-pointer while Aleea Aiken, Nevaeh Fillers, Journey Lamons and Madison Wagner all scored two points.
West Greene (17-4) finished conference play 14-2 overall.