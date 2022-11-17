Greeneville Middle School scored the first eight points and was never threatened, cruising to a 61-41 triumph over visiting John Sevier on Wednesday night.
By halftime, Cole Smith had one more points than Sevier’s entire team. Smith hit six field goals in the first quarter, one from 3-point range, before adding another in each of the last three quarters. He finished with a game-high 19 points to lead the Greene Devils.
The visitors pulled within 12-5 early, but a 17-0 Greeneville run gave the Devils a 34-8 lead in the second quarter. Greeneville led 42-14 at the half, and the margin reached 61-31 in the fourth quarter before Sevier scored the final 10 points.
Taren Claridy fired in 14 points, likewise hitting double figures by halftime and finishing with six field goals along with a pair of free throws.
Parker Quillen drained two 3-pointers in the first quarter, another in the third and finished with 11 points.
Yordan Gomez-Mills, who made three baskets and went 3-of-5 at the foul line, scored all nine of his points in the first half.
Jack Lister and Braylen Kidwell both hit a 3-pointer in the second half, and Cole Englehardt added two points.
Malachi McNair and David Pruitt scored all but two of Sevier’s first-half points. McNair led the Warriors with 15 points. Elijah Thomas added 12, all in the second half, while Pruitt scored 10. McNair and Thomas both hit from deep twice.