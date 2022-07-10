MORRISTOWN — One more win and Greeneville is in.
The Little League baseball District 4 tournament comes down to a winner-take-all Game 3 Monday night. Just before the rains came Sunday afternoon, the Greeneville All-Stars finished off Morristown in Game 1, 8-2.
Morristown forced Monday’s if-necessary championship game with a 6-5 walk-off win Sunday night after heavy rain forced a delay ... again.
Brooks Bowers pitched three scoreless innings for Greeneville to finish Game 1, striking out three and scattering two hits. Between Thursday and Monday, pitchers Aiden Freeland and Bowers held Morristown to four hits, with Freeland striking out four.
And even after Morristown had grabbed the lead in the second inning, third baseman Bryson Fisher prevented further damage by catching a one-out line drive and doubling off a runner at second base.
Mason Henderson had doubled home the tying run in the top of the fourth. Dawson Ripley then singled in two more on Thursday before rain suspended Game 1.
Three days later, Mack Hall kept Greeneville’s momentum going as he scored on a two-out wild pitch.
Greeneville loaded the bases in the top of the sixth with nobody out. Bryson Ricker drew a bases-loaded walk before Morristown turned a double play, but Greeneville quickly regained the momentum.
Titus Randolph hammered a ground-rule double to right-center, sending home Collin Bishop and Ripley for the final score.
Freeland recorded Greeneville’s first of four hits in the game, a line-drive RBI single which broke the scoreless tie Thursday.
GAME 2 MORRISTOWN 6 GREENEVILLE 5
Easton Busler crossed home on Maddox Winstead’s one-out sacrifice fly to left, giving Morristown the walk-off win.
Morristown, which trailed 5-1 after 2 1/2 innings, got a pair of runs back in the bottom of the third. Tucker Wyatt, who struck out six before reaching the 85-pitch limit, led off with his second double of the game. He scored on a groundout, and Collin Rouse singled home Brycen Ringley to make it 5-3.
Greeneville turned a 5-4 double play in the fourth, with Jake Hall firing to Bryson Ricker at second to get the two lead runners. But two batters later, Busler singled home Wyatt before a two-out error allowed the tying run to score.
Elijah Staggs put the go-ahead run on base with his one-out single in the sixth. Greeneville couldn’t capitalize, however, as relief pitcher Jordan Tipton retired both batters he faced.
Ricker drew a one-out walk and scored Greeneville’s first run on a wild pitch, before the visitors gave themselves a 5-1 cushion in the third inning.
Bryson Fisher hit a leadoff single and scored the go-ahead run on a Morristown error.
Titus Randolph gave Greeneville its biggest play of the game. His double to deep right-center scored Dawson Ripley and Ricker, and Randolph made it all the way home thanks to a throwing error.
Wyatt and Tipton held Greeneville to two more hits over the next three innings.
Fisher went 2-for-2 to lead Greeneville’s four-hit effort. He also turned his second double play in as many days, minimizing the first-inning damage as Morristown scored the tying run.
Wyatt, Busler, Rouse and Tipton all had two hits for Morristown.
UP NEXT
Greeneville hosts Morristown for Game 3 of the District 4 tournament Monday at Optimist Field. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.
Monday’s winner clinches a spot in the Little League state tournament at Goodlettsville, which begins Saturday.