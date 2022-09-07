If Tuesday’s match between the Greeneville Lady Devils and West Greene Lady Buffaloes is an indication, the District 2-2A volleyball tournament should be fun to watch.
The district front-running Lady Devils had their hands full with West Greene – and themselves – at times before walking off the court with a 26-24, 25-6, 25-23 sweep.
“West Greene is a good defensive team and they’ve come a really long way offensively. I was impressed with their offense,” said Greeneville coach Sara Aiken. “Also, errors will get you. I think that’s what we’ve got to work on.”
Greeneville improves to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in District 2-2A, while West Greene drops to 3-2 in the district.
In the first set, Greeneville trailed 5-0 before getting untracked. The Lady Devils got two straight kills from Chloe Marsh for a 24-21 lead and appeared ready to put the set away. But three straight errors by the Lady Devils pulled West Greene even at 24.
Bella Devoti and Marsh then combined for a block, and Marsh served up an ace to give Greeneville the 26-24 win.
The second set was all Greeneville.
Lauren Bailey put down three kills and made a block in an 8-0 run that pushed the Lady Devils to a 14-2 lead.
Bailey – the strongest hitter on the floor – smashed her last kill of the spurt off the head of West Greene’s Morgan Brown for the 14-2 lead.
“... Lauren’s bouncing balls off people just builds momentum over here on our side,” Aiken said. “That’s big stuff.”
Greeneville then got a long service run from Hannah Gray to build a 22-4 lead.
“Her float serve is like a knuckleball,” Aiken said. “It drops, too. So it’s not only moving in the air, it will drop at different times, at different depths. Her serve percentage is getting better and better. She’s doing a great job.”
In the third set, West Greene grabbed a 3-0 lead on an ace from Madi Brown and two errors by Greeneville.
The Lady Devils pulled even 3-3 on a kill by Marsh, a tip by Kyla Jobe and another kill by Bailey.
West Greene then got a block and two kills from Kinsley Ellenburg and an ace from Morgan Brown in a 7-1 run that pushed the Lady Buffs to a 10-4 lead.
Greeneville worked its way back into the set as Marsh put down three kills in a 12-8 run that pulled the Lady Devils within 18-16.
Greeneville then got a kill from Bailey, two kills from Jobe, an ace from Bailey and a West Greene error to surge ahead 21-18.
After West Greene pulled even 22-22 on an ace by Madi Brown and a Greeneville error, Marsh, Bailey and Gray each put down a kill to end it at 25-23.
Bailey finished with 11 kills, five blocks and five digs, while Marsh had nine kills and 10 digs.
Gray put down six kills, serve four aces and made nine digs. Devoti finished with five kills; Jobe had three kills, two blocks and eight digs; Eden Aiken had 25 assists and five digs; and Lanna click had 10 assists and four digs.
West Greene got eight kills and two blocks from Ellenburg. Morgan Brown had five kills, nine digs and an ace; Madi Brown had 17 digs and two aces; and Maddie Bryant had 14 assists and four digs.
Greeneville will host Claiborne on Thursday, while West Greene travels to Grainger.