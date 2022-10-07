AFTON — The Greeneville Lady Devils had to play this week’s District 2-2A volleyball tournament without one of their top players, senior Lauren Bailey.
But the Lady Devils, who dominated the district during the regular season with a 10-0 record, didn’t miss a beat.
In Thursday’s championship, the top-seeded Lady Devils defeated the No. 2 Grainger Lady Grizzlies 25-21, 25-13, 25-21.
Greeneville coach Sara Aiken feels it was the Lady Devils’ best effort of the season, especially considering the circumstances.
In addition to Bailey not being with the team due to undisclosed reasons, junior Jayla Gillespie missed the championship match due to illness.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls,” Aiken said, choking back tears. “Adversity can make a team stronger. And I feel like they just went out and played better than they’ve ever played.
“We’re missing two players. It’s heavy. For the girls to believe they can play ... ya know, missing parts and pieces makes puzzles hard. But they believed and they executed. Not only did they have faith, they acted on it. Just super cool.”
Aiken isn’t sure when or if Bailey, the district blocker of the year, will return to the team.
“I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t have any details.”
Greeneville improves to 27-5 and will host District 1-2A runner-up Sullivan East in the semifinals of the Region 1-2A tournament next week.
Grainger (18-9) will play Tennessee High, a 3-0 winner over Sullivan East in the District 1-2A final, in the other regional semifinal.
With Bailey, Greeneville’s top blocker and one of the team’s leaders in kills, missing, senior Chloe Marsh put down 12 kills, made 16 digs and served five aces.
“I knew I had to step up to keep everyone else up high,” Marsh said. “I knew if (fellow senior Eden Aiken) and I were positive and encouraging then no one else would get down, and that’s what we needed to beat Grainger.
“I would say this is definitely up there with one of our best games. We knew we had something to prove. People were like, ‘Oh, you’re losing so much.’ But we just have to keep pushing and believe in ourselves. We know we can do it.”
Trailing 13-11 in the first set, Greeneville gained control with a 7-0 run. Bella Devoti, Marsh and Aiken each had kills in the spurt that pushed the Lady Devils to an 18-13 lead.
Greeneville took its biggest lead, 21-15, on an ace from Devoti before Grainger rallied to cut it to 22-20.
The Lady Grizzlies, though, made three errors after that, giving Greeneville the 25-21 win.
Greeneville dominated the second set, putting together a 15-3 run that turned a 9-7 lead into a 24-10 margin. Marsh had two kills and an ace in the spurt, while Hannah Gray and Kyla Jobe each put down a kill, and Jobe and Lanna Click teamed up on a block.
With the third set tied 14-14, Marsh put down a kill and served an ace to spark a 6-1 run that gave Greeneville the lead for good at 20-15. Gray capped the spurt with back-to-back kills.
Marsh had a solo block of Grainger left-hander Maddie Hurst, the district hitter of the year, to give the Lady Devils a 23-19 lead.
“Chloe’s not just like a rock, she’s a stone,” Aiken said with a smile. “Whatever sport she’s playing, she’s just solid. Great, great athlete.”
After Grainger pulled within 23-21, Greeneville put the match away on kills by Devoti and Gray.
Devoti finished with eight kills, 11 digs and three aces for Greeneville. Jobe had six kills, 13 digs and two aces; Aiken had two kills, four digs and 30 assists; and Click had two kills, five digs and an ace.
ALL-TOURNAMENT
The District 2-2A all-tournament team includes: Greeneville – Aiken (MVP), Marsh, Jobe; Grainger – Hurst, Marly Tanner; West Greene – Kinsley Ellenburg; Chuckey-Doak – Heidi Buch, Jordan Fultz; Cherokee – Sophie Weems.
ALL-DISTRICT
The all-district team includes: Greeneville – Marsh (MVP), Bailey (blocker of the year), Aiken (setter of the year), Jobe (rookie of the year); Grainger – Hurst (hitter of the year), Alyvia Sneed, Katy Roach; West Greene – Madi Brown (liberio/defensive player of the year), Raven Borie (coach of the year), Morgan Brown; Chuckey-Doak – Buch, Bailey Fair; Cherokee – Kendyl Fields (server of the year); Claiborne – Addie Brooks.