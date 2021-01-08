The Greeneville boys were flying up and down the court on Friday night, turning defense into breakaway baskets in a blowout win over Chuckey-Doak.
The Greene Devils played lock-down defense on the perimeter all night and found the open man running the floor time after time on the way to a 79-43 win over the Black Knights.
“Our defense was creating our offense,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “We were keeping them in front of us, contesting shots and getting rebounds. When you can string those things together you have a chance to go on a run. Our guys did a great job of getting turnovers and turning them into easy points.”
Chuckey-Doak kept things tight through much of the first quarter with Kameron Yost and Cadin Tullock hitting from behind the arc and Tyler Ramsey hitting from mid range, but in the second quarter the Greene Devils began to run away.
Starting the period with a 24-16 advantage, Greeneville scored the first 21 points of the second quarter.
Breakaway layups by Adjatay Dabbs, Jakobi Gillespie and Connor DeBusk moved the lead to 30-16 in the first 1:44.
DeBusk then scored the next four points. The lead moved to 36-16 when Trey Mayes grabbed an offensive rebound and set up Gillespie for an easy layup.
Satterfield closed the run with six points as the lead reached 45-16 with 2:24 left in first half.
The Devils got a balanced scoring effort. DeBusk led the way with 18 points, Gillespie put in 17 and Satterfield scored 16.
“We have talked the last couple days about running the floor. Any of these guys can take the ball end to end,” Woolsey said. “Trey Mayes may never have a massive box score, but he does things for our team that keep us cohesive. Then Connor got going and is playing more confidently after being out for COVID. He’s getting back to the Connor we know.”
Ramsey broke the run with a triple for the Knights and closed the half with another trey, but Greeneville went to intermission leading 51-24.
The second half started with DeBusk, Gillespie, Satterfield and Terry Grove all scoring from close range to push the Devils’ lead to 59-26.
Greeneville’s lead moved to 65-29 with 4:19 left in the third quarter when DeBusk and Gillespie turned a pair of steals in to easy layups on the other end in a 20-second span.
Greeneville went to the post to close the quarter with Avery Collins and Bradley Wells each dropping in a bucket for a 73-34 lead.
Greeneville took its biggest lead at 79-36 after Jayquan Price took a steal coast to coast.
Chuckey-Doak scored six points in the final 1:33 to close the gap to 79-43.
Tullock, Ramsey and Yost all scored 10 points for Chuckey-Doak.
Satterfiled was recognized prior to the game for scoring his 1,000th career point as a Greene Devil on Dec. 23.
Greeneville 24 27 22 6 — 79
Chuckey-Doak 16 8 10 9 — 43
Greeneville: DeBusk 18, Gillespie 17, Satterfield 16, Dabbs 9, Grove 5, Price 4, Wells 4, Collins 2, Mayes 2, Cannon 2.
Chuckey-Doak: Ramsey 10, Yost 10, Tullock 10, Cox 4, Rush 2, Treadway 2, Beddingfield 2, Anderson 2, Myers 1.
Girls Greeneville 66 Chuckey-Doak 21
The Greeneville girls jumped on Chuckey-Doak early, scoring the first 24 points.
“We got out and pressed hard, and got going fast. But then we sloughed off,” Greeneville coach Annette Watts said. “We have to adjust to being at home all day on this virtual schedule. I think that affected us. But I was tickled that we got to play everybody and got to see how some of our young players are growing.”
The Lady Devils gave the ball away on their first possession, but Delana DeBusk stole it right back and Lauren Bailey made 3-0 13 seconds after the tip.
In the early going, defense propelled Greeneville’s offense with DeBusk scoring six points and Anna Shaw putting in five as the first quarter closed with the Lady Devils leading 21-0.
It was the second time this week the Lady Devils have held an opponent scoreless in a quarter. They held Jefferson County scoreless in the third quarter on Friday.
Tambryn Ellenburg started the second quarter with a triple to push Greeneville’s lead to 24-0.
After that, Greeneville backed off on defense and its offense backed off with it, as the Lady Knights were able to keep pace to halftime.
Chuckey-Doak was able to go on a 9-2 run with Kylie Malone scoring five points and Gabby Carter putting in three.
Ellenburg sank another triple to give Greeneville a 33-10 advantage before Tahlia Ealey Johnson made three at the charity stripe to send the game to halftime with the Lady Devils leading 33-13.
In the third quarter, Greeneville turned the pressure back up on defense, and it again sparked the offense. DeBusk nabbed a pair of steals early that turned into three points at the charity stripe, two from Lindy Carter and one from Bailey.
Carter then knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key before DeBusk converted a three-point play to put the Lady Devils in front 43-13.
Ellenburg capped Greeneville’s 15-0 opening run with a layup for a 48-13 lead.
Bri Lowe broke the streak with a jumper from the wing, but Greeneville took a 53-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
Grace Hayes started the fourth quarter with five points for Greeneville, and the a transition layup by Ellenburg pushed the lead to 60-16 with 5:41 to play.
In the closing stretch, Hayleigh Hensley put in a pair of midrange jumpers for Chuckey-Doak.
Greeneville got a balanced scoring effort with Ellenburg putting in 13 points, Bailey and DeBusk scoring 11, and Shaw adding 10.
Greeneville celebrated senior night, and while the Lady Devils have no seniors on the roster they did recognize Mara Rich who has been the team’s manager the past five seasons.
“I can’t say enough good things about Mara Rich. She has been a five-year manager for us. She has been great and does so much for our program,” Watts said.
Greeneville 21 12 20 13 — 66
Chuckey-Doak 0 13 2 6 — 21
Greeneville: Ellenburg 13, Bailey 11, DeBusk 11, Shaw 10, Carter 7, Hayes 5, Marsh 3, Martin 3, Crumbley 3.
Chuckey-Doak: Ealey Johnson 7, Malone 5, Hensley 4, Carter 3, Lowe 2.