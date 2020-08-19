Greeneville showed some rust that could be expected in its volleyball season opener after an offseason like nothing anyone has seen before.
But the Lady Devils also showed a lot of fight on Tuesday as they took on a late challenge from Elizabethton, and rallied to a 25-17, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24 win.
“I’m just thankful we are back on the court playing the game that we love,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “For a first game I was proud to see them battle. It was ugly at times, but you kind of expected that. I was proud of the way they came back in that fourth set. We had some girls come off the bench to add some energy, and we battled to a win.”
The game was a tough opener for Greeneville, but Franklin thinks it was good for her team to be challenged out of the gate. She is hopeful her squad gained confidence against an opponent they could see deep into the postseason.
“Elizabethton is scrappy. They kept returning the ball, and we had to figure out how to stop making errors,” Franklin said. “It is good to have a game that frustrates us like this. We know Elizabethton will get better as the year goes, but hopefully this gives us some confidence for later in the year.”
After taking the first two sets of the night, errors mounted in the third set for the Lady Devils, and Elizabethton turned momentum in its favor with a 25-21 win that kept the match going.
That momentum carried into the fourth set, but the Lady Devils dug deep late and relied on its seniors to carry the team to a win.
The fourth set started with a five point service streak from Greeneville’s Ansley Inscore. The Lady Devils went in front 5-1 while Nikkayla Stewart had a block and a kill in the run.
Elizabethton got within 5-4 on a block by Kallista DePrimo.
The Lady Cyclones moved in front 9-8 on a rotation error, and the lead reached 11-8 on an ace by Brittany Kitchens.
Greeneville tied the set 13-13 on a tip by Stewart.
From there Greeneville took the lead on five occasions, but Elizabethton also led for five serves, and the match was tied seven times.
Elizabethton took its last lead 24-23 on a double hit by the Lady Devils, but the next volley was banged off the ceiling by the Lady Cyclones.
Greeneville then brought senior Jules Aiken to the service line. She made a pair of quality deliveries, senior Emma Renner made a pair of precise passes and seniors Stewart and Takiya Curry powered down a pair of kills for the 26-24 win.
“That is what you want right there at the end,” Franklin said. “Jules got her serves in. Then we have two of our strongest front-row players up there. It’s big to have seniors there. They have been there before. That is who you want in that spot.”
Curry led Greeneville with 15 kills, while Stewart had 10 kills, three aces and 17 digs.
The night started with Greeneville jumping in front in the first set and holding that lead to the finish.
Stewart had a block and an ace on the way to a 4-1 advantage.
Greeneville’s lead reached 12-4 after a streak that saw Lauren Bailey earn two kills and an ace.
The Lady Devils’ biggest lead came at 18-8 on a kill by Chloe Marsh.
In the closing stretch, Bailey earned another kill and a block, and Stewart finished the 25-19 victory with a block.
Elizabethton took the first lead of the second set, but a trio of strong serves by Stewart pushed Greeneville in front 5-3.
From there the lead changed four times until Greeneville moved in front for good 11-10.
Stewart stretched the lead to 17-13 with a kill.
Marsh put down a kill that gave Greeneville a 21-15 lead, and Eden Aiken finished the set with a pair of aces for the 25-17 victory.