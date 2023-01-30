Since her Greeneville Galaxy playing days, Tanna Bookhamer aspired to play collegiate soccer.
Having coaches who’d been part of Tusculum’s soccer program certainly helped. And on Monday, Bookhamer’s dream became reality. In a ceremony at Greeneville High School, Bookhamer signed her letter of intent to play soccer at Tusculum University.
Bookhamer will be part of the Pioneers’ first club led by coach Vanessa Fyffe, who was promoted shortly after Mike Joy announced his retirement following the 2022 season. Bookhamer and Fyffe stayed in regular contact before and after the transition, and Bookhamer took her official visit in late October, just before she and her Greeneville teammates departed for the TSSAA state tournament.
“The girls were very welcoming when I came in,” Bookhamer recalled of her visit. “Coach Vanessa, she was always eager to have me and open to me. I really liked that about her. She invited me to practice and I really enjoyed their practices, and I love their facility too.”
Bookhamer also credited her Tri-Cities United coach Nick Boegemann for helping her get involved with the Tusculum coaching staff.
Fyffe and the Pioneers first observed Bookhamer at showcases before watching her and the Lady Devils take on district rival Tennessee High. Bookhamer scored a header in that game.
Bookhamer had also considered Carson-Newman, Maryville College and Milligan before deciding to continue her studies and soccer career in her home county.
“I really wanted to stay home and be close to my family,” she said.
Having played mostly at forward for Greeneville, Bookhamer will likely play on the wings at Tusculum but could potentially play anywhere “forward-wise.” She’s currently playing club ball for Tri-Cities United and doing her best to prepare for the college game.
Bookhamer currently plans to study occupational therapy at Tusculum.
“I’ve changed it a couple of times, but that’s my plan right now,” she said.
During her high school career, Bookhamer and the Lady Devils won four district and region championships while reaching at least the state semifinal round each season. Greeneville won back-to-back state titles her freshman and sophomore seasons in 2019 and 2020.
Her senior year, Bookhamer scored 23 goals, tying for second most on the team, and dished out three assists.
”I came in freshman year and Coach (Jerry) Graham was very welcoming. I never felt out of place,” Bookhamer said. “The coaches, the girls, they always made me feel welcome and important, whether I was on the bench or playing. Coach Graham always said to us our purpose is not winning games. It’s the family we create. All those girls, I made lifelong friendships with them.”