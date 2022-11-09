Success on the big stage has defined the high school wrestling careers of Hunter Mason and Colin Dupill.
It seemed like only a matter of time before top tier programs came calling.
The Greeneville High School seniors, both aiming for their fourth individual state championship in February, have now made their postsecondary education plans official with Tuesday’s signing ceremony.
Mason will continue his wrestling career at Virginia Tech, and Dupill will do likewise at South Dakota State — two nationally ranked programs.
The two accounted for half of Greeneville’s four individual state champions last season, helping the Greene Devils’ win their first TSSAA traditional wrestling state title.
HUNTER TO THE HOKIES
Virginia Tech didn’t hesitate to reach out to Mason. He’d already been on campus twice and felt comfortable in Blacksburg.
“I just knew it was the place,” Mason said.
Even if Mason does redshirt his freshman year, the three-time TSSAA state champion will be joining one of the NCAA’s top wrestling institutions. The Hokies climbed to 6th in the rankings last year and were ranked 11th in a recent poll.
“Since I’ve been a little kid, I’ve wanted to wrestle Division I,” Mason said. “To be a part of a top 10 program now is just really, when I look back at it, it’s kind of mind blowing. I know how I’ve done the past few years, but looking back as a little kid that wanted to wrestle Division I, it’s really cool to look at it as a dream come true.”
He does, however, have one last dream to achieve before graduating from the Greene Devils’ wrestling program.
Just one year after Greeneville had its first-ever four-time state wrestling champion in Kodiak Cannedy, Mason will have that opportunity this year. He went 25-1 against TSSAA competition his junior season.
“We’ve just put in the work, been consistent, just finding new ways to get better,” Mason said. “Since last year, we’ve all worked pretty hard over the summer.”
Mason plans to study nutrition at Virginia Tech, hoping to become a nutritionist and perhaps a coach after college.
COLIN’S CALLING
For the second time in as many years, Dupill will cross state lines to continue his education.
Having already won two Virginia state championships at Liberty High School, along with a team state title his sophomore year, Dupill continued his success on the mat in Tennessee.
He too will join a nationally ranked program, as South Dakota State came in 25th during a late October poll. The school first took notice of Dupill while he wrestled during a summer tournament at Fargo, N.D.
“They kept contacting me consistently right after that big tournament at Fargo,” Dupill recalled. “They just wanted me to do a visit up there. And I just loved it, just felt right for me.”
After Dupill’s family move in 2021, he quickly bonded with Mason upon arriving at Greeneville. Having gone 40-5 last season, Dupill can also finish his high school career 4-for-4 in state championships.
“It didn’t take me very long (to adjust),” Dupill said. “I had a great wrestling partner in Hunter. I just continued to train the way I always do, maybe even a little harder. It all worked out.”
Dupill is undecided on his major but anticipates making that choice his freshman year.