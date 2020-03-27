The entire state took notice on March 9 when Greeneville’s Reid Satterfield bombed Fulton for 42 points in the state sectionals.
He led the Greene Devils in scoring this season while helping the team to the state tournament. What should strike fear into every team that will come up on Greenevile’s schedule in the future is that the sophomore might just be scratching the surface.
“I think he's just scratching the surface of what he can be,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “I think to this point he has relied a lot on natural ability, and as he continues to work on details I think we will see even more growth out of him. That is pretty exciting to think about. I’m excited to be a part of that growth.”
Satterfield led Greeneville in scoring and rebounding this season, averaging 17.6 points and 6.5 rebounds. He had 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game as well. He also did his scoring efficiently, shooting 87.9 percent from the free-throw line, 36 percent from behind the arc and 60.3 percent from two-point range.
As a result, Satterfield has been named The Greeneville Sun’s Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
As a freshman, Satterfield came off the bench and was a 3-point specialist for Greeneville. Over the offseason, he got stronger and it showed in his play in the paint on both ends of the floor. He was able to finish at the rim and battle on the boards to become Greeneville’s best rebounder.
“It was impressive with how he expanded his game,” Woolsey said. “One thing we wanted him to do over the offseason was improve his inside game. Last year he shot a crazy number from three. That went down a little bit, but he improved his two-point percentage by at least 10 percent. He got stronger and was able to finish through contact.”
What really made the difference in choosing Satterfield as Player of the Year was how he stepped up in the Devils’ postseason run.
Not only did he go 8-for-12 from 3-point range and drop in 42 points against Fulton in the state sectionals, but he scored 31 points against Sullivan South in the Region 1-2A championship game.
Greenville is still hoping for a few more terrific performances from the sophomore guard this year, as they hope to still play in the state tournament while waiting to see how the COVID 19 pandemic progresses.
“That Fulton game was so impressive, and even going back one game to the region finals where he had 31 points,” Woolsey said. “He really was kind of up and down in the regular season, and was frustrated at times. But when it came down to gut-check time his game elevated.
"That is what champions do – they elevate their game when they need to. Going for 42 in the sectional would be great for a senior, but to do it as a sophomore is pretty dang impressive.”
Woolsey has been named The Greeneville Sun’s Boys Basketball Coach of the Year largely because how his team elevated its game through the postseason to advance to the state tournament for the sixth time in program history.
The Devils went 20-6 in the regular season and picked up some impressive wins along the way, but Woolsey didn’t feel like his team put everything together. Then they flipped the switch in the postseason to capture the District 2-2A and Region 1-2A championships.
“It was unbelievable how we grew during the tournament,” Woolsey said. “We were so different during the postseason. During the season we shot about 48 percent from the field, then in the postseason we shot 56 percent from the field and our opponents shot 39 percent. That stat blew me away.
"It was almost like we were waiting to get to the postseason to really start playing. The chemistry got better throughout the year and by the postseason it really blossomed. That is a thing I will not ever forget, how this team came together when we needed them to.”
Joining Satterfield on The Greeneville Sun’s All-County team are Greeneville teammates Jakobi Gillespie, Connor DeBusk and Austin Loven.
Gillespie was just as potent of a scoring option as Satterfield most of the season. The Devils’ other stellar sophomore put in 14.8 points per game. He also had 3.26 assists and 1.57 steals per game.
DeBusk ran the point for the Devils and his precise passing played a big role in the Devils putting up big numbers on the scoreboard night after night. He averaged five assists to just 1.8 turnovers per game while scoring 7.8 points and grabbing 3.3 rebounds.
On a team where the youngsters accounted for most of the offense, Loven was the senior leader for the state tournament bound Devils. As Greeneville’s force in the paint, he averaged 6.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.
A pair of South Greene seniors were named to the All-County team.
Sully Fox, a 6-foot-6 center, averaged 12.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and one block per game as he helped the Rebels to a 24-10 season.
Levi Myers, who was The Greeneville Sun’s Offensive Player of the Year this football season, showed he could get it done on the hardwood as well. He scored 10.4 points and grabbed 6.6 rebounds per game with 1.2 steals and one assist.
Two players from Chuckey-Doak were selected to the All-County squad.
Senior Alex Maupin led the county in scoring with 19.3 points per game. He also stuffed the stat sheet with 7.2 rebounds, 5.1 steals and four assists per game. He was named the District 2-2A Player of the Year.
Tyler Ramsey, a junior for the Black Knights, averaged 11.2 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals per game.
Two North Greene players also earned All-County nods.
Senior guard Turner Bailey averaged 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists per game to cap his impressive time in a North Greene uniform.
Junior forward Kendal Loftis put in 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game this season for the Huskies.