Chloe Williford admitted she’s still not sure how she won back-to-back county championships as an underclassman.
Turns out, that was just the start of her cross country career in Tennessee, which will continue after she graduates Greeneville High School.
Williford held her signing ceremony at GHS on Wednesday, having signed to continue her running career and education at Walters State Community College in Morristown.
“It’s exciting,” she said. “I’m ready for it I think.”
As a sophomore, Williford met her future mentor during a track meet in Morristown, where Walters State cross country coach Raymond Farmer also coaches the Morristown West track and field team.
From there, the two stayed in contact throughout her Greeneville career, culminating with Williford’s decision to sign with the Senators.
”It’s just a great opportunity to get to continue my sports there,” Williford said. “I’ll definitely need to get some conditioning miles in over the summer, and some speed work.”
While undecided on if she’ll run at a four-year institution after her career with the Senators, Williford plans to enroll in Walters State’s nursing program.
Having relocated to Greeneville from Indiana before her freshman year, Williford quickly made an impact for the Greene Devils. Her freshman season, just as coach Larry Blalock boldly predicted, Williford won the annual Greene County meet. And then she repeated the next year.
“I didn’t think I was going to be able to do it at all,” Williford recalled. “But I got there. I don’t know how.”
Williford, who runs primarily in the 400 and 800 during track and field, owns a personal record 5K time of 22.04, which she accomplished at Sequoyah Hills in Knoxville.