Nothing came easy on Tuesday for the Greeneville volleyball team, but by the end of the night it had secured the No. 1 seed heading into the District 2-2A tournament that begins Oct. 5.
The Lady Devils accomplished that by taking down Seymour 25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-19 to remain unbeaten in district play.
“I was proud that the girls fought,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “It was sloppier than normal, but what I liked is that they battled through it. They have the physical tools, but today they won the mental battle. That is huge for these girls.”
Greeneville is 17-4 overall and 9-0 in the district. The Lady Devils have now swept Seymour, and the Lady Eagles now have three losses in league play. Northview Academy has two losses in the district, one each to Greeneville and Seymour. The Lady Devils will travel to Northview on Thursday, but regardless of the outcome Greeneville will finish on top of the standings.
“It’s great to be in that position,” Franklin said. “We have a tough one on Thursday against Northview. But we have set ourselves up well, and if they keep battling like this they can do good things.”
Greeneville played in front for the entirety of the first set, but securing the win did not come easy.
An ace by Nikkayla Stewart gave the Lady Devils a 6-1 advantage. Greeneville grabbed a 19-13 lead on a kill by Jocelyn Gillespie, then another kill by Stewart stretched that lead to 23-14.
From there the Lady Devils limped to the finish with errors, double hits and net violations until Seymour was within 24-23. The set finished when Seymour’s Emma Watson could not land a kill, which gave Greeneville a 25-23 win.
After finishing the first set strong, Seymour started the second set by jumping in front 5-2 on a block by Carley Gaddis.
Greeneville was able to tie things 6-6 on a kill by Lauren Bailey, and things were tied 7-7, 8-8 and 9-9 before the Lady Eagles took the lead for good at 10-9 on a kill by Lauren Patterson.
The set stayed tight until Patterson stepped to the service line and moved Seymour in front 19-14. The Lady Eagles continued to pull away to a 25-16 win.
Greeneville regrouped in the third set and took a 4-0 lead with Ansley Inscore at the service line. Chloe Marsh had a block and Stewart scored on a tip in the stretch.
An ace by Seymour’s Maddie Creswell closed the gap to 6-5, but Greeneville began to pull away again.
The Lady Devils’ lead reached 16-8 after consecutive kills from Stewart and Takiya Curry.
Patterson kept Seymour in the set with four kills in the closing stretch, but behind Stewart Greeneville stayed in front on the way to a 25-22 win.
In the fourth set, the Lady Eagles led 3-1, but Bailey came alive at the net and swung Greeneville in front.
On the way to a 12-5 lead, Bailey scored on three kills and three blocks. In the decisive set, Bailey and Stewart made the difference in the middle for Greeneville as it took a 25-19 victory.
“Running that middle was key for us,” Franklin said. “They weren’t transitioning quick enough and anytime we could run the quick middle we got a bunch of points off of that. I was so proud of that fourth set because it was the first time I saw them let loose and go after it.”
Stewart finished the match with 17 kills, nine blocks, 12 digs and four aces. Bailey had nine kills and seven blocks.
Jukes Aiken had 17 assists and nine digs, Eden Aiken had 15 assists and 11 digs, and Emma Renner had 12 digs. Marsh had six kills, four blocks and three aces.