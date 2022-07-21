Four Greeneville Flyboys have been named to the Appalachian League West Division All-Star team for the all-star game at Burlington on Tuesday.
Second baseman Brock Daniels has been named an All-Star starter, while catcher Cameron LaLiberte and pitchers Jack Liberio Jr. and Riley Taylor are reserves.
Daniels, a middle infielder out of Missouri, has played most of his games this season at second base this season. Despite missing a few games due to a hand injury, Daniels is hitting .331 (40-for-121) with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 32 RBI, which are second most in the Appy League.
The other position player selected for the All-Star Game from Greeneville is LaLiberte. A catcher from Arizona, LaLiberte is batting .365 (19-for-52) with six doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI.
Liberio Jr. is 3-0 with a 2.04 earned run average in nine games, including seven starts. In 39.2 innings, the left-hander has given up 37 hits, walked 16 and struck out 38.
Taylor, a right-hander, is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 games, including eight starts. In 37.1 innings, he’s given up 39 hits, walked 14 and struck out 42.
The all-star game will be played at 7 p.m. Tuesday and will be streamed live on MLB.com and replayed nationally on MLB Network (Date/time TBD). Former Danville Brave and 17-year MLB veteran Bruce Chen will be part of the broadcast team.
A fan fest and skills competition will be held on Monday. Gates to Burlington Athletic Stadium open at 5:30 p.m.
The Johnson City Doughboys coaching staff will lead the West All-Stars. Kevin Mahoney will manage, and he’ll be joined by hitting coach Wayne Riser, pitching coach Ryan Mossman, bench coach Jacqui Reynolds, trainer Michael Bischoff and data coordinator MaryAlice Baldwin.
Both rosters are comprised of 10 pitchers and 12 position players. The Burlington Sock Puppets, Elizabethton River Riders and Kingsport Axmen lead the way with six all-stars each while the Bluefield Ridge Runners have five selections. The Flyboys, Princeton WhistlePigs and Pulaski River Turtles have four each. The Bristol State Liners, Danville Otterbots and Doughboys have three all-stars.
Thirty-five of the 44 selections are from Division I schools. The SEC has four selections, the Big 12 has two and the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 all have one.