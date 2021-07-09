When the soccer season started in March Greeneville had a lot of questions to answer after a missed season in 2020.
The Devils were the defending state champions, but had an almost an entirely new look compared to their 2019 state title team. The lone pieces with extended varsity experience were goalie Colby Freeman and midfielder Samuel Crawford, and Greeneville relied on the two to lead them back to the state semifinals this year.
On Friday both Crawford and Freeman were recognized for their stellar senior seasons by being named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Associations Class AA Soccer All-State Team.
“It wasn’t just that those two had the most experience, they both really embraced being leaders and what it meant to be a captain,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “They were both very important to what we were able to do this season. They both were part of a state championship, and they both knew what it was like to lose a season. They truly understood the ups and downs of soccer, and that helped our team grow throughout the season.”
Freeman was the lone returning starter from Greeneville’s 2019 championship, team and he was tasked with directing a new look back line. It was a task he embraced, and by the time the postseason rolled around the Devils had one of the toughest defenses in the state.
“Just being nice is where it started, I knew I had to teach a lot this year,” Freeman said with a smirk. “We had to build a brotherhood. We had to build that bond off of the field first. We did things like go to eat every Friday morning. We built that chemistry, and that transferred to practice and then that transferred to games.”
Behind Freeman’s tutelage the Greene Devils shut out 11 opponents, but those did not come without hard work from the keeper as he finished the year with 130 saves. Freeman gave up just three goals to Class AA opponents all year, two to state champion Sevier County and one to state runner up Page. He had three double-digit save games.
“That was a goal this year,” Freeman said. “Sophomore year we won state, but that was with a much older team and back line. We had seen it done and knew what it took, we had that expectation to play at that level this year. We knew we had to work, but eventually we built that up.”
Crawford was the Devils’ most versatile player on the front end of Greeneville’s formation, which meant he spent the early portion of the year moving around the lineup with Graham looking for his best spot.
The Devils liked him wide on the left because of his strong left foot, they liked him in front of the goal because of scoring ability, but eventually found that directing the offense from his center midfield spot was where he helped the team most, and Crawford turned it into an All-State season.
“We knew we were going to have to get goals this year, and we knew Sam was a guy that could do it,” Graham said. “We tried him out all over the front end, and if we needed it he probably could have been one of our best defenders. Eventually we settled on the central mid spot and he really excelled there. After playing up front he understood the spacing and where passes needed to go, and he saw the field so well. But what really stood out was his non-stop energy. He was always going and always had the right attitude. That was so big for us.”
Crawford led the Devils with 17 goals on the year and added three assists. His biggest goal of the year may have come on a free kick against South Gibson in the first round of the Class AA State Tournament. He followed that by setting up Josue Castillo late in the second half to ice away the win.
“It was process to get things going, and it took some time for us to figure things out,” Crawford said. “As the season went on we developed a lot as a team, and really we just had to trust the process. Obviously it’s very exciting to get this recognition. At the beginning of the year this was a goal of mine, it took a lot of work to get here, but to see this goal achieved is very gratifying.”
Tennessee Sports Writers Association Boys Soccer All State Teams Class AAA
GK: Jake Spirko, Knox West, Jr.
GK: Jonathan Diaz, Bearden, Sr.
F: Harrison Watts, Clarksville, Sr.
F: Matt Brucker, Collierville, Jr.
F: Kevin Avalos, Smyrna, Sr.
MF: Victor Ramirez, Columbia, Jr.
MF: Lawson Dale, Cleveland, Sr.
MF: Parker Humphrey, Germantown Houston, Sr.
MF: Cade MacLean, Station Camp, Sr.
D: Zach Campbell, Germantown Houston, Sr.
D: Cole Turner, Bearden, Sr.
D: Riley Clothier, Oakland, Sr.
Class AA
GK: Jack Gorman, Page, Jr.
GK: Colby Freeman, Greeneville, Sr.
F: Amos Vyizigiro, Howard, Jr.
F: Brayan Moran, Sevier County, Sr.
F: Manayeh Linton, South-Doyle, Sr.
MF: Jorge Graniel, Central Magnet, Sr.
MF: Grayson Dugan, Page, Sr.
MF: Samuel Crawford, Greeneville, Sr.
MF: Colby Huffman, Sevier County, Sr.
D: Jase Stallings, South Gibson, Jr.
D: Richard Reyes, Sevier County, Sr.
D: Caleb Oehlkers, White House-Heritage, Sr.
Class A
GK: Jed McWherter, Madison Academic, Sr.
GK: Jack Tambola, Austin-East, Sr.
F: Jimmy Ramirez, Milan, Sr.
F: Mason Gianakos, East Hickman, Sr.
F: Kameron Graham, Adamsville, Jr.
MF: Aldair Rapalo, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Sr.
MF: Eydel Ortez, Gatlinburg-Pittman, Sr.
MF: Braden Nye, Madison Academic, So.
MF: Lucas Wolthers, Merrol Hyde, So.
D: Esloni Hakizimana, Austin-East, Sr.
D: Mekhi Stewart, Austin-East, So.
D: Trevor Keele, Merrol Hyde, Jr.
Division II-A
GK: Kytn Wolf, Grace Christian Academy-Franklin, Sr.
F: Ben Pensky, Knox Webb, Jr.
F: Max Gilbert, Lausanne Collegiate, So.
F: Patrick Lee, Christ Presbyterian Academy, Jr.
F: Ben Singer, Donelson Christian Academy, Sr.
MF: Malachi Jones, Grace Christian Academy-Franklin, Jr.
MF: Luke Ricketts, Evangelical Christian, So.
MF: Pierce Miller, Knox Webb, So.
D: Preston Holmes, Knox Webb, Jr.
D: Zander Brown, Knox Webb, Jr.
D: Judah White, Grace Christian Academy-Franklin, Sr.
Division II-AA
GK: Chris Krahn, Christian Brothers, Sr.
F: Taylor Gruber, Christian Brothers, Sr.
F: Gui Vivaldini, McCallie School, Sr.
F: Peter Ayo, Knox Catholic, Sr.
MF: Quinn Brennan, Knox Catholic, Jr.
MF: David Martin, Christian Brothers, Sr.
MF: Harrison Kraus, Father Ryan, Sr.
D: George McCarty, Knox Catholic, Sr.
D: Martin Wieckowski, Christian Brothers, Sr.
D: Jake Kellerhals, Baylor School, So.
D: Sean Brennan, Knox Catholic, Sr.