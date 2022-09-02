East Tennessee rivals, Greeneville and Elizabethton – generally regarded as two of the top football programs in the area and have made a habit of making a run for state championship honors the past decade or so – staged their initial showdown of the 2022 season Friday night, and it was the Greene Devil defense that shone brightly in a 21-0 shutout before a packed house at Burley Stadium.
It’s Greeneville’s first shutout of Elizabethton since 2000.
Greeneville totally controlled the Cyclone offense, allowing them a meager 84 yards of offense in the contest and only four first downs, with two of those coming on penalties against the Greene Devils, who lost two punt return touchdown runs to flags in the first half. The Devils were penalized 14 times in the contest for a whopping 120 yards.
Brady Quillen and receivers Mason Laws and Adjatay Dabbs were on target, with Quillen throwing for a touchdown to each and running one in himself to close out the scoring in the game. Quillen hit 14-of-19 passes for 179 yards with one interception.
Elizabethton showed no semblance of a passing attack, settling instead to rely on runner Cade Russell and quarterback Dalton Mitchell. They netted only 8 passing yards in the contest.
Greeneville got two first half touchdowns, but it could have been much more had penalties not thwarted the Devils the entire opening two quarters. They had 11 flags in the first half alone.
The two most hurtful might have been holding penalties that killed punt returns for touchdowns by Adjatay Dabbs. One covered 76 yards and the second went for 80, with barely a hand placed on him on either return. But each time a yellow hanky near midfield cancelled the scores.
Still, GHS’s defense was superb in the first half, holding the Cyclones to a grand total of 18 yards of offense. The only first down they mustered was compliments of a penalty against Greeneville. They were quick to the ball carriers and the first hit was usually enough, and they kept the heat on the quarterback.
The Devils got their first touchdown on a 50-yard pass from Brady Quillen to Mason Laws on an obvious bust in the Cyclone secondary as Laws was all alone on the left side and caught the pass to run untouched to paydirt. The PAT by Cooper Graham made it 7-0 only two minutes into the game.
Three plays and a punt resulted in Dabbs’ first long return that was negated by the penalty. But the Devils took over at their 28 and drove 72 yards to score in eight plays.
The score came on a fourth down play, with Quillen hooking up with Dabbs again who made a good catch and then held on to the ball despite a hard lick by the EHS defender at the goal line.
The Cyclones got their lone first down of the half on their next possession as a holding call on the defense moved the sticks. But that drive fizzled, resulting in a punt that Dabbs once again seemed to have returned for a score – except for that hanky thing at midfield.
GHS drove to the 38 and turned it over on downs. Their next drive also resulted in a turnover on downs when it appeared Quillen got a bad spot on an 8-yard run that came up inches short of a first.
Elizabethton never threatened, and time ran out in the half with Greeneville in possession near midfield, choosing to settle for the 14-0 halftime advantage.
The Devils held the Cyclones and forced a punt on their first possession of the second half, with the punter choosing to boot this one out of bounds. Greeneville took over at the 24 and drove 76 yards in only 7 plays to push the dagger into the Cyclones just a bit deeper.
Bruising runner Damien Short, who led the running game for Greeneville with 20 rushes for 113 yards, had runs of 11 yards and 15 yards in the drive, and Quillen passed to Dabbs for 13 down to the 21. From there Quillen faked out the defense on a keeper and sped into the end zone for the score with 6:05 left in the third. Graham’s PAT made it 21-0, and that would be all the scoring for the night.
Greeneville stopped the next Betsy possession with Dabbs getting an interception near midfield. But Greeneville wound up punting, and the Cyclones got one first down before punting.
Quillen gave the GHS faithful a momentary nervous moment when he hobbled off the field after taking a hit on the next possession. The Devils then coughed up a fumble at the Betsy 34. Quillen would later return to action.
A pass interference penalty on the Devils helped get the Cyclones into their deepest possession of the game, down to the GHS 25 midway of the fourth. But the drive died on fourth down and 1 when Russell was halted at the line of scrimmage.
The Cyclones got it again in good field position when a Quillen pass interception set them up at the 33. But that drive was also stopped on fourth down, and the Devils were able to run out the remainder of the clock.
Greeneville plays at Morristown West next Friday night.