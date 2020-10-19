The Greeneville volleyball team will play in the state tournament for the first time in 29 years on Tuesday morning, and then in the evening South Greene will begin its 12th consecutive state tournament.
Greeneville will begin its Class 2A state tournament at 9:30 a.m. central time at Blackman High School in Murfreesboro as it takes on Anderson County.
“I think the girls have been playing great,” Greeneville coach Erin Franklin said. “I told them yesterday that with the way they have been playing the last three weeks, with confidence and focus, that they have a shot against anybody.”
While the state tournament is new to the Lady Devils, Anderson County is not. Greeneville played the Lady Mavericks way back on August 22 at a tournament in Elizabethton and lost 2-0.
“I think our strategy against Anderson County will be similar to Sullivan Central (who Greeneville beat in the Region 1-2A championship),” Franklin said. “Anderson County has a big block and some good hitters. Our block is going to be important and then we have to try to keep them off balance so they can’t run their offense.”
Since that early season loss, Greeneville has grown a lot and Franklin hopes it is enough to get by the Lady Mavs on Tuesday and stay in the winners’ bracket of the tournament.
“We played early in the season and we have improved a ton since then,” Franklin said. “But even at that time it was a very close match. I feel like we have a faster offense now, a bigger block and a stronger defense. I think we can match up well. We know this is going to be tough, they are good team. These girls just have to battle for every point.”
One advantage Franklin thinks her team brings to the tournament is its senior leadership. The Lady Devils will rely on six seniors – Emma Renner, Jules Aiken, Nikkayla Stewart, Takiya Curry, Jocelyn Gillespie and Ansley Inscore – to keep the team focused and aggressive throughout the tournament.
“I think that can help us a lot,” Frankiln said. “These girls have a lot of experience. One great thing about this team is not only do they have a lot of great athletic ability, but they are mentally strong because they have played together so much. They have confidence, not just in themselves but in each other, and that is key this time of year.”
If the Lady Devils get past Anderson County on Tuesday they would play the winner of Murfreesboro Central and Covington. Defending state champion Nolensville is the team Franklin feels has the most buzz going into the tournament. Nolensville is on the opposite side of the bracket and will open against Signal Mountain. East Hamilton and Crockett County are in the other quarterfinal.
“I don’t know a whole lot about these other teams yet, but the one that keeps coming up is Nolensville,” Franklin said. “At this point you have to assume everyone still playing is good. I think that can be a benefit of playing Anderson County first, we have seen them. We know them. Then once we get down there we’ll see what everyone else has.”
South Greene will open the Class A state tournament at 5 p.m. CT at Stewarts Creek High School in Smyrna against Loretto.
“The girls are doing the little things now that it has taken all year to get to,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “Our coverage is getting better, and I think their focus is where it needs to be. We are hopeful that the experience we have from being down there will give us an advantage over some of the field, especially in that first-round draw.”
Gregg knows that the opening round matchup with the 2018 state champions will be a tough one, but overall he likes how the bracket shakes out for his team. Defending state champion Summertown and last year’s runner-up Watertown are both on the other side of the bracket.
“I think both teams are probably evenly matched in this first one, and both teams probably feel like they are in a good situation if they can get past that first game,” Gregg said. “Summertown is everybody’s favorite. They won it last year and have almost everybody back. Watertown is on that side of the bracket as well. That is set up to be a tough semifinal game on the opposite side of the bracket.”
Loretto comes into the tournament with a 26-10 record compared to South Greene’s 24-6 mark, but five of the Lady Mustangs’ losses were to Summertown. Loretto will be led by middle hitter Karly Weathers, whom Gregg thinks might be one of the best in the state. South Greene will try to counter with its two-headed attack of outside hitters Addison Williams and Jordyn Roderick.
“Loretto has a very good middle. She is long and lanky and can get up,” Gregg said. “We have to find a way to hit more seams in the back so they can’t get a good offense going, because when she hits it we will know it.
“We have to get our serves in and communication will be key. We have to be in the right coverage. There will be times that they put the ball down and there is nothing we can do about it, but we can’t make it harder on ourselves going after a ball by not being in the right place. We have to be in the right place and ready to make a play.”
South Greene does come into the tournament with a young team that includes just two seniors, Haley Kells and Alex Bergquist. The Lady Rebels do have girls who have played important roles at the state tournament like Williams and Sydney Gentry, who was an All-State setter in 2019.
“We have girls that have played down there, but now they are playing bigger roles,” Gregg said. “But I hope that our experience can be an advantage in this first round. Then a lot of our underclassmen have stepped up to the occasion as the year has gone on. We have moved kids around and played them in different positions all year, and we hope they are ready for anything at this point.”
Gregg missed the Lady Rebels Region 1-A tournament championship and their state sectional win over Van Buren County because he was in quarantine after a close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. He had planned to miss the Lady Rebels’ state opener on Tuesday and return Wednesday, but due to the timing of his contact he is hopeful he will get the OK from the health department on Tuesday morning to head to Smyrna for the Tuesday evening contest.