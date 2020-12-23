GATLINBURG – The Greeneville boys basketball team struggled to keep up with Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday night in the Smoky Mountain Classic Christmas Tournament and fell 78-66.
“Dobyns-Bennett played really well tonight. When they needed to make a shot they made a shot,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “We were in foul trouble all night and they bullied us a little bit around the basket. We just really didn’t do the things you need to do to win tough games.”
The loss comes one day after the Greene Devils fell to Sevier County 62-59. Greeneville now moves on to play Moore County on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at Rocky Top Sports World.
The night started with Dobyns-Bennett scoring the first seven points. Jack Browder slashed his way to the rim for four of them.
Greeneville scored the next seven points with Jakobi Gillespie laying four of them off of the glass to tie thing up.
The teams traded buckets to the close of the period with the scored tied again at 14-14.
Gillespie had a huge offensive outing for the Greene Devils, dropping in 32 points on Tuesday.
“He’s a relentless offensive player, and he doesn’t take no for an answer,” Woolsey said. “He’s going to keep coming at you, and that is why he able to do what he does.”
The score stayed tight in the early portion of the second quarter with Gillespie getting to the rim with ease on one end and Browder doing the same on the other end for the Indians.
With 3:29 left in the first half Gillespie tied the game at 20-20.
Dobyns-Bennett then took advantage of the Devils’ being in foul trouble and closed the first half on an 11-2 run to go into the break leading 31-22.
“We just don’t have a team voice on defense,” Woolsey said. “When I am the one that is talking the most, and when I am the only one being heard, not the five guys on the floor, then that is an issue. I think that communicating got better as the game went on, but that was our big problem at the end of that quarter.”
That run was enough to keep the Indians in front for the rest of the night, as their lead fluctuated from 16 to seven points until the finish.
Dobyns-Bennett biggest lead came with 5:26 left in the third quarter when Browder drained a three-pointer from the corner.
Reid Satterfield answered with a three-pointer through contact on the trip the other way, and turned it into four-point play.
With 2:27 left in the quarter Satterfield trailed Gillespie down the court and when Gillespie dropped a pass back to him Satterfield again connected from behind the arc to close the gap to 45-37.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Mckinley Tincher knocked down a three-pointer as time expired to send the game into the fourth quarter with the Indians leading 54-44.
With 4:01 left Connor DeBusk stole the ball at the base line and Gillespie put back a miss to cut Greenville’s deficit to 61-54.
That was as close as the Devils would get as their defense could not get enough stops to close the gap the final stretch.
Satterfield finished the night with 15 points for Greeneville. Browder led the Indians with 30 points.
Greeneville 14 8 22 22 66
Dobyns-Bennett 14 17 23 24 78
Greeneville: Gillespie 32, Satterfield, 15, Collins 4, Mayes 4, Dabbs 4, Wells 2, DeBusk 2, Grove 1
Dobyns-Bennett: Browder 30, Tincher 13, Stump 12, Dennis 6, Gillespie 3, Phillips 3, Witson 3, Hale 2, Evans 2