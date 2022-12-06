Lauren Bailey hit double figures in the first quarter, but she certainly wasn’t the only Greeneville player scoring.
Seven players made a field goal in the opening frame, and nine made their way into the scorebook as the Lady Devils steamrolled Claiborne 59-24 Tuesday at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Anna Shaw led the Lady Devils (6-1, 1-0 District 2-3A) with her 14-point effort, which included two 3-pointers in the third quarter.
Bailey scored 10 of her 12 points in the first quarter, where Greeneville took a 26-5 lead. The deficit only grew from there.
Tambryn Ellenburg hit from deep three times and finished with 11 points, and Lindy Carter had nine.
Allie Jones, who scored Claiborne’s only first-quarter field goal and made two 3-pointers, led the Lady Bulldogs (5-2, 0-1) with 12 points.
GREENEVILLE 59
CLAIBORNE 24
|C
|5
|8
|9
|2
|—
|24
|G
|26
|10
|21
|2
|—
|59
C (24): Allie Jones 12, Hannah Fugate 6, Jordan Fultz 2, Emma Myatt 2, Taylor Pressnell 2.
G (59): Anna Shaw 14, Lauren Bailey 12, Tambryn Ellenburg 11, Lindy Carter 9, Abby Adkins 4, Kyla Jobe 4, Alexia Harmon 2, Dalaina Martin 2, Kaylee Crumbley 1.
3-pointers: G 6 (Ellenburg 3, Shaw 2, Bailey); C 2 (Jones 2).
BOYS
GREENEVILLE 63
CLAIBORNE 50
Greeneville might lack the rhythm it’ll need in February and March. But the Greene Devils showed Tuesday night they don’t lack shooters.
Five players hit from 3-point range as Greeneville took down district rival Claiborne at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Trey Thompson hit from deep twice in the opening quarter and another in the fourth. Hayden Goad, Kameron Lester and Austin Beets all made a pair of 3-pointers and Isaac McGill drained one of his own.
Jayquan Price and Thompson both scored 14 points to lead the Greene Devils (3-3, 1-0 District 2-3A). Price’s three baskets, along with triples from Goad and Thompson, helped Greeneville put the game away in the fourth quarter.
Ethan Cupp led the Bulldogs (1-7, 0-1) with his game-high 24 points, and Tyler Myatt buried three triples.
GREENEVILLE 63
CLAIBORNE 50
|C
|13
|10
|14
|13
|—
|50
|G
|18
|20
|9
|16
|—
|63
C (50): Ethan Cupp 24, Tyler Myatt 9, Ethan Short 6, Brady Hamlin 3, Vince Bolden 2, Brennan Fugate 2, Evan Thomas 2, Stephen Thomas 2.
G (63): Jayquan Price 14, Trey Thompson 14, Hayden Goad 8, Austin Beets 6, Kameron Lester 6, Isaac McGill 5, Nick Thomas 4, JD Woolsey 4, Draven Taylor 2.
3-pointers: G 10 (Thompson 3, Beets 2, Goad 2, Lester 2, McGill); C 5 (Myatt 3, Cupp, Hamlin).
UP NEXT
Greeneville travels to Alcoa on Friday.