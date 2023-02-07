Annette Watts jumped at the chance to praise Lauren Bailey for something besides her scoring.
And Bailey did score some of Greeneville’s most critical points Tuesday night. But her defense and rebounding ultimately helped the eighth-ranked Lady Devils finish conference play undefeated.
Bailey helped Greeneville hold off a late rally by Cocke County, as the Lady Devils posted a 61-55 win at Hal Henard Gymnasium on senior night.
“Coach watts doesn’t get to brag on her defense all the time, so I’m really tickled to say I thought she stepped up and helped and boxed out,” Watts said.
And that came on top of Bailey’s game-high 23 points.
Cocke County had pulled within 44-37 late in the third quarter when Bailey knocked down her third 3-pointer, the start of an 8-0 Lady Devil run.
Anna Shaw and Kyla Jobe both hit layups, helping build a 53-37 lead to start the fourth quarter. But Greeneville (20-7, 8-0 District 2-3A) went scoreless for the next four minutes and didn’t make another field goal until the two-minute mark. Bailey rebounded a missed free throw and scored to put the Lady Devils up 56-50.
By Watts’ count, Greeneville committed eight turnovers in the stretch.
“I just felt like we did some goofy things,” she said. “We dribbled it off our feet twice. That can’t happen.”
The upside, Cocke County (17-10, 6-2) didn’t fare much better against the Lady Devils, making just three field goals over the final 4:17. Two of them came in the final minute, and Blake Clevenger’s 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining cut the score to 59-55. Greeneville went 8-of-11 at the foul line to clinch the win, Bailey going 4-of-4.
Tambryn Ellenburg hit from deep three times, and Kyla Jobe buried a pair of 3s. Both players scored 10 points.
Jobe’s second 3-pointer helped Greeneville take a 34-26 halftime lead, and Ellenburg’s last triple made it 39-26 to cap a 13-1 run.
Clevenger led the Lady Red with 19 points, and Paige Niethammer had 14. But the Lady Devils held Niethammer to just three second-half points.
Greeneville’s first run consisted of eight straight points to break an 8-8 tie, starting with Ellenburg’s first triple and ending with Jobe’s first.
GREENEVILLE 61
COCKE COUNTY 55
|CC
|15
|11
|11
|18
|—
|55
|G
|21
|13
|17
|10
|—
|61
CC (55): Blake Clevenger 19, Paige Niethammer 14, Addison McNealy 7, Destiny Reese 6, Halle Kitchen 5, Shakyra Reed 4.
G (61): Lauren Bailey 23, Tambryn Ellenburg 10, Kyla Jobe 10, Anna Shaw 8, Lindy Carter 4, Chloe Marsh 4, Dalaina Martin 2.
3-pointers: G 8 (Bailey 3, Ellenburg 3, Jobe 2); CC 3 (Clevenger 2, Kitchen).
DEVILS REBOUND QUICKLY
Adjatay Dabbs and Jayquan Price have still yet to lose to a district rival in their Greeneville basketball careers.
For the fourth straight year, the Greene Devils finished unbeaten in conference play after Tuesday’s 74-67 win over Cocke County at Hal Henard Gymnasium.
Both players scored nine points, and they couldn’t have come at much better times. Price drove to the basket to put Greeneville (18-10, 8-0 District 2-3A) ahead 62-51 midway through the fourth quarter.
Dabbs then put a stop to Cocke County’s 6-0 run with a second-chance 3-pointer, which made it 65-57 with 2:15 to play. Trey Thompson’s drive to the basket built a 67-60 lead, before the Devils put the game away the foul line.
“(Dabbs and Price) have done a great job for our program,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “A lot of big wins over the years, and then this year, they’ve just really helped us come along and try to become the team we can be. Really thankful for those guys.”
Thompson continued his stellar freshman season with a double-double, leading the Greene Devils with 33 points and 18 rebounds.
Greeneville never trailed again after Thompson’s and one gave the Devils a 42-40 lead in the third. He then flushed a breakaway dunk just 30 seconds later. Thompson went a perfect 10-of-10 at the free throw line.
“He’s taking a lot of contact, and he doesn’t stop,” Woolsey said. “He just battles through it. Never seen him ask for a call. He just keeps working and keeps fighting.”
The Devils certainly had to keep fighting after Cocke County (16-11, 5-3) jumped out to an early 11-0 lead. Hayden Goad helped awaken the Greene Devils with a pair of first-half 3-pointers before finishing with 12 points.
”Hayden’s been shooting the ball really well,” Woolsey said. “Great to see. He’s becoming more and more consistent on the offensive end.”
Isaac McGill’s triple cut the deficit to 16-15 after one quarter. Goad hit from deep again to built a 33-22 advantage in the second quarter, before the Fighting Cocks tied the halftime score with an 11-0 run.
Brazen Stewart gave Greeneville fits early and rallied the Fighting Cocks late, during four of his five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. He finished with 29 points, while Kyler Hayes had 14 and Baylor Baxter added 13.
GREENEVILLE 74
COCKE COUNTY 67
|CC
|16
|17
|12
|22
|—
|67
|G
|15
|18
|21
|20
|—
|74
CC (67): Brazen Stewart 29, Kyler Hayes 14, Baylor Baxter 13, Lakkin France 7, Zeke Ramos 4.
G (74): Trey Thompson 33, Hayden Goad 12, Adjatay Dabbs 9, Jayquan Price 9, Kameron Lester 5, Isaac McGill 5, JD Woolsey 1.
3-pointers: G 7 (Goad 2, Dabbs, Lester, McGill, Price, Thompson); CC 9 (Stewart 5, Hayes 2, Baxter, France).
UP NEXT
Greeneville closes the regular season with trips to Science Hill on Friday and to Morristown East on Monday.