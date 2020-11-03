MURFREESBORO – The Greeneville girls soccer team left no doubt about it on Monday night, the Lady Devils are still the best team in Class AA.
Even though some in the stands at the Richard Siegel Soccer Complex might have been on the edge of their seats early on, no one wearing a black jersey ever lost confidence as the Lady Devils took down East Hamilton 3-1 to become back-to-back state champions.
“This is absolutely awesome. I cried when the buzzer went off just out of pure happiness. It’s awesome,” Greeneville senior Macy Vermillion said. “This year is bitter sweet because its over, but I couldn’t ask for a better was to end it. It’s just pure bliss.”
The state championship is Greeneville’s fourth in the last six seasons and second consecutive while the Lady Devils have played for a total of five state championships in that same span.
“I couldn’t be happier right now,” Greeneville coach Jerry Graham said. “We’re just ecstatic to be able to pull this off. This feels awesome. It’s all about these girls, it’s all about this community that’s behind us. We’re so fortunate to have a school administration that supports us. These girls put in the hard work each and every day, and we as coaches have the easy job of coaching some great kids.”
Monday did not get off to an ideal start for the Lady Devils, despite some early looks at the goal by Delana DeBusk it was East Hamilton who found the back of the net first.
Raylee Phillips took in a pass from Tenley Yates and chipped a shot over Greeneville’s defenders into the upper left corner of the frame.
While Greeneville had not trailed all postseason, the deficit did not seem the faze the Lady Devils as they kept taking their methodical attack to the Lady Hurricanes.
“Every time that happens we just look at each other say, ‘Keep your head up, we got this, let’s push and go get another one,’” Vermillion said.
The shot opportunities kept coming for Greeneville in the first half. Anna Shaw, Olivia Brooks, Lindsey Cook and Vermillion all sent balls at the frame that looked like they might have a chance to tie things up, but each time the shot was just a little wide or goalie Darci Zeh got her mitts on it.
That was until the 38th minute. Cook played a long pass ahead to Shaw who headed the ball forward to herself. She ran onto the ball into the box and fired a shot into the back of the net while being dragged to the ground by East Hamilton’s Olivia Drumeller.
“That was tremendous on several different levels,” Graham said. “It’s tremendous for her, for her confidence. It’s tremendous for our team because it relieved some anxiety. Especially right before halftime, because it didn’t allow them to adjust at halftime and pack numbers in on us.”
Once the second half started Greeneville quickly took control of the game. In the 44th minute DeBusk made a run into the 18-yard box with Cook trailing. DeBusk tapped the ball to her left, Cook ran to it and slammed it into the lower left corner of the frame with a defender on her hip for a 2-1 lead.
“Delana got the ball and I made a run so that she could have an option to pass,” Cook said. “It was a beautiful ball by her, and I just tried to put in the corner instead of at the goalkeeper. Luckily I did, and it put us up by one.”
The Lady Devils were not done scoring and added to their total in the 65th minute. DeBusk made another run into the box and pulled Zeh away from the goal. She launched a shot around the keeper that banged off of the far post. Vermillion ran to it and tapped it home to give Greeneville some breathing room.
“Coach (Michael) Connell has been on me all season about being on that back side for that tap in goal,” Vermillion said. “He told me before the game that is probably how I would score today. I saw Delana take that run and shoot it. I knew there was a chance it would hit the post and that I had to be there.
“It felt awesome to get a goal in the state championship game. It was awesome that it was me and Lindsey to score there, because that is my best friend.”
Over the course of the game Greenville outshot East Hamilton 42-4. While playing in front in the second half and with East Hamilton desperately needing to catch up Greeneville did not allow a single shot over the final 40 minutes.
In addition defenders Brylee Tweed, Anna Johnson and Olivia Norris all propelled the offense with deeps runs from the back line. While Lauren Thomas made some key stops late in the game in front of the Lady’ Devils net.
Greeneville finishes the year with an 18-5 record and unbeaten against Class AA teams. Four of their five losses came to Class AAA teams that won their district championship and the other was to Division II Knoxville Catholic.