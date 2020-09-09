The Greeneville volleyball team shook off a rough start and finished in dominant fashion to take a commanding lead in the District 2-2A standings on Tuesday.
The Lady Devils took down Northview Academy 17-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-10 to move to 5-0 in the district at the midway point in the schedule while also handing the Lady Cougars their first loss in district play.
“I told the girls that I felt like we were victorious because they didn’t panic when they got down in the first set,” Greenville coach Erin Franklin said. “They made the adjustments they needed, and then they wore them down. We were just going at them and kept going at them.
“We are in front of the district now, and I think it should give us confidence. We have played everybody once, and we know what we need to work on to be stronger the second time through.”
Greeneville dropped the first set on Tuesday. After trading points to a 12-12 tie, Northview took command of the set with Skylar Jenkins at the service line. After a kill and a block by Sierra Bates, Jenkins landed an ace for a 16-12 lead.
The Lady Devils got within two points twice. But after a block by Zareeah Justus, Northview went in front 23-15 before taking a 25-17 win.
“I think the girls just settled down after that first set,” Franklin said. “That first set they got us off our rhythm by sending a lot of dumps to the corners. We were out of sync, but once we adjusted to that we were able to take the momentum.”
In the second set, Northview jumped in front 8-3. But after a kill and three strong serves by Nikkayla Stewart, Greeneville closed the gap to 8-7.
The Lady Cougars banged a pass off the ceiling to tie the set 12-12, and after an ace by Chloe Marsh, Greeneville led 16-12.
The teams traded points down the stretch, but the Lady Devils closed with a kill from Stewart and a push by Jules Aiken for a 25-19 win.
In the opening stretch of the third set, Marsh slammed down two kills and Takiya Curry added another as Greeneville took a 6-2 lead. A kill by Ansley Inscore moved Greeneville’s lead to 9-3.
The Lady Cougars came back to close the gap to 9-7, but with Emma Renner at the service line, the Lady Devils stretched their lead to 15-7.
To close out the set, Greeneville got kills from Marsh, Curry, Stewart and Lauren Bailey on the way to a 25-17 win.
On the day, Greeneville spread the ball around in front of the net with Stewart leading the way with 10 kills. Bailey and Marsh each had nine kills, and Curry had eight.
Jules Aiken had 21 assists while Eden Aiken had 19. Renner had 17 digs while Marsh had 12 and five aces.
“It was great to see everybody get involved,” Franklin said. “I think one of the reasons we were successful tonight is that we had so many people involved and nobody got exhausted. Then it also keeps them guessing on the other side when they can’t focus on one person.”
In the fourth and final set, Greeneville imposed its will on the Lady Cougars.
Marsh stepped to the service line with Greeneville leading 7-5. And after seven strong serves with two aces, the Lady Devils led 14-5. Marsh also had a kill from the back row in the run.
After an error broke Marsh’s run, Renner served five straight points on the way to a 20-6 lead.
The set closed with a kill by Curry and an ace by Stewart.