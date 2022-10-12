While the Greeneville Greene Devils will be heavy favorites for their Region 1-4A game at Sullivan East on Thursday night, the final score might not be as lopsided as last season’s 88-0 win over the Patriots.
For starters, the Patriots appear to be somewhat improved this season. And, too, they’re playing at home with new turf at their stadium to defend.
Greeneville enters the game 8-0 overall, 4-0 in the region and unanimously ranked No. 1 in the state in the latest AP poll.
Sullivan East is 3-5 overall and 0-3 in the region after going 1-9 in 2021.
The biggest source of improvement for the Patriots has been the play of junior quarterback Drake Fisher, who has completed 168 of 286 passes for 1,957 yards and 20 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Sullivan East has at least 10 players with at least one catch, six players with double digits in catches and four players with more than 20 catches each.
Senior Masun Tate leads the Patriots with 45 catches for 656 yards and eight TDs.
Junior Tyler Cross has 39 catches for 565 yards and six TDs, while Corbin Laisure has 26 catches for 373 yards and three TDs.
Juniors Kaden Roberts and Donavan Smith-Peters, and senior Dawson Jones have shared carries out of the backfield for Sullivan East.
Roberts has run for 372 yards and six TDs on 61 carries, Smith-Peters has 281 yards and a TD on 39 carries, and Jones has 212 yards and three TDs on 36 carries.
Sullivan East snapped a three-game losing streak with a 54-12 win over Union County at home last week.
Greeneville, meanwhile, took advantage of six turnovers – four fumbles, two interceptions – en route to a 49-13 win at Class 5A Oak Ridge last week.
In that game, Greeneville’s Bryson Myers recovered two fumbles, while Avery Harris and Nik Pillar each recovered one.
Carson Quillen and Tamario Sanders had Greeneville’s interceptions, and Sanders also forced a fumble.
Amanuel Dickson led Greeneville with six tackles, two assists and three tackles for loss.
Pillar finished with five tackles, an assist and two tackles for loss. Drew Armbrister had three tackles and three assists, and Myers had two tackles, two assists, a tackle for loss and a sack.
GREENEVILLE
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING
Player Att Yds TD
Damien Short 94 531 8
Carson Quillen 31 300 3
Brady Quillen 50 229 6
Amanuel Dickson 15 88 2
Caden Baugh 8 66 1
Corbin Cannon 7 45 1
Maddox Bishop 11 40 1
Thomas Lollar 13 33 1
Bryson Myers 3 30
Adjatay Dabbs 4 27 2
Zac Chrisman 2 15 1
Jayden Deeble 1 -1
Joniel Del Valle 5 -1
TEAM 14 -44
TOTALS 258 1,358 26
PASSING
Player Comp Att Yds TD INT
Brady Quillen 77 108 1,311 12 2
Corbin Cannon 7 13 129 1 0
Carson Quillen 0 1 0 0 0
Caden Baugh 1 4 -1 0 0
TOTALS 85 126 1,439 13 2
RECEIVING
Player Rec Yds TD
Mason Laws 22 474 5
Adjatay Dabbs 25 383 6
Carson Quillen 15 311 1
Jayquan Price 8 115 1
Zac Chrisman 4 55
Damien Short 6 39
Cooper Johnson 1 32
Bryson Myers 1 18
Tamario Sanders 1 9
Zayden Anderson 1 4
Brandon Petty 1 -1
TOTALS 85 1,439 13
SCORING
Player TD XP 2pt FG Pts
Adjatay Dabbs 9 0 0 0 54
Damien Short 8 0 0 0 48
Cooper Graham 0 41 0 0 41
Mason Laws 6 0 0 0 36
Brady Quillen 6 0 0 0 36
Carson Quillen 5 0 0 0 30
Amanuel Dickson 2 0 0 0 12
Caden Baugh 1 0 0 0 6
Maddox Bishop 1 0 0 0 6
Corbin Cannon 1 0 0 0 6
Zac Chrisman 1 0 0 0 6
Kameron Lester 1 0 0 0 6
Thomas Lollar 1 0 0 0 6
Noah Murray 1 0 0 0 6
Bryson Myers 1 0 0 0 6
Nik Pillar 1 0 0 0 6
Jayquan Price 1 0 0 0 6
Caleb Martin 0 1 0 0 1
TOTALS 46 42 0 0 318