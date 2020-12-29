ALCOA — The Greeneville boys basketball team got stuck in traffic on the way to the Southeast Oral Surgery Holiday Hoopla at Alcoa on Monday and showed up about 45 minutes later than expected.
It took the Greene Devils’ defense a little bit longer to show up, but they were able to rally from an 11-point halftime deficit to beat Webb 66-62.
“We got hung up in traffic and got here 45 minutes late,” Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said. “We had to walk in and basically play right off the bus. In spite of that they came out and got a win against a great team. I’m super proud of this effort.”
Webb is two years removed form a Division II-A State Championship and advanced to the state semifinals a year ago.
The second half started with Greeneville trailing 38-27, but the Devils quickly found opportunities from behind the arc for their scorers with Jakobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield both hitting from deep to close the gap to 38-33.
Terry Grove’s second putback in the early going gave the Devils their first lead at 39-38 with 5:18 to play in the third quarter.
During the 12-0 run, it was Greeneville’s defense that really stepped up with Gillespie and Connor DeBusk staying in the faces of Webb’s guards, while Grove and Satterfield were cleaning up everything off the glass.
“We have been in this position the last couple games where we are down at halftime,” Woolsey said. “We talked about it in practice, about how it has to be score, stop, score, stop, score, stop. The difference was tonight we finally got some stops.”
Webb’s Luke Walls answered with a quick layup on the trip the other way to give the Spartans the lead back.
With 4:48 left in the period, Grove fed a pass from the block to Satterfield along the left wing, and the sharpshooter put Greeneville in front one more time at 42-40.
Webb scored the next six points and went to the fourth quarter leading 48-45.
The final segment started with Adjatay Dabbs stealing the ball at mid court and pushing it ahead to Gillespie, who slammed a break-away dunk. After another stop, Satterfield was fouled beyond the arc and hit three at the charity stripe for a 50-48 Devils’ lead.
Walls answered with a corner 3 to give the lead back to Webb.
With 3:11 left, Greeneville came out of a timeout and moved the ball around the formation until they found Satterfield in the corner for a triple that gave it the lead for good at 57-54.
Greeneville took its biggest lead, 63-55, with 1:36 to play when Dabbs jumped a passing lane and raced the other way for an uncontested layup.
With 25 seconds left, Webb closed the gap to 64-62 when Devin Mixon hit a triple.
Satterfield closed things out at the foul line while Webb was unable to get another good look.
Satterfield led Greeneville with 23 points while Gillespie put in 18.
The Spartans’ offense came out of the gate hot on Monday and scored 24 points in the first quarter while looking like they might run away with the game early.
A triple by Walls gave the Spartans a 7-0 lead and Lu Lentz made it 12-5 with another 3-pointer.
Greeneville closed the gap to 12-10 after a trey and a layup by DeBusk, but the game went to the second quarter with Webb leading 24-17.
Two early layups by Wall stretched the Spartans’ lead to 28-19 in the first minute of the second quarter.
Greeneville closed the gap to 31-27 after a pair of slashing drives by Gillespie, but Webb scored the final seven points of the half to take a 38-27 lead.
Greeneville will play Oak Ridge at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alcoa.
Greeneville 17 10 18 21 — 66
Webb 24 14 10 14 — 62
Greeneville: Satterfield 23, Gillespie 18, DeBusk 9, Grove 7, Dabbs 6, Mayes 2, Collins 1.
Webb: Walls 20, Winton 15, Lentz 15, Green 4, Mixon 4, Feld 3, Barrett 2.