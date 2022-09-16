AFTON — Little seems to come easy in District 2-2A volleyball this season.
The league front-running Greeneville Lady Greene Devils had to fight to the finish to win the first set before leaving Chuckey-Doak with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-10 win on Thursday.
“What I love is there are more kids playing volleyball now than ever,” said Greeneville coach Sara Aiken. “They’re getting the touches, getting the practice, playing the travel season, getting coaching and a higher volleyball IQ. That’s going to make our district so much stronger, and you can already see that.
“(Chuckey-Doak) is getting better defensively. Their next step is they’re going to get better offensively. And that’s just good for us because iron sharpens iron.”
Greeneville improves to 15-3 overall and 8-0 in district play, while Chuckey-Doak falls to 10-9, 3-5.
What seemed to separate Greeneville from Chuckey-Doak as Thursday’s match played out is the Lady Devils’ multiple offensive options.
Lauren Bailey put down nine kills, Hannah Gray and Chloe Marsh each had eight, Bella Devoti had seven, Kyla Jobe and Eden Aiken each had three, Emma Ricker had two and Jayla Gillespie had one.
“The thing about having so many options is it makes our setters have to do their job really well,” Aiken said. “They have to disguise where they’re going with the ball so the other team can’t set up to block. And being able to hit over a block – Bella reaching and using her height and hitting over the block tonight and moving the ball around was huge. She was going line, she was going cross, she was going deep corner.
“All of our attackers can do that. If they use that volleyball IQ and ball control, it’s a big arsenal.”
Chuckey-Doak led by as many as four points early in the first set and led 23-22 on a Bailey Fair kill.
After Aiken called time out, Greeneville scored the final three points of the set for the 25-23 win.
Bailey put down a kill to pull the Lady Devils even 23-23.
Chuckey-Doak then dug up a spike by Marsh, but the ball floated above the net and Jobe elevated and hammered a kill to the left corner for a 24-23 Greeneville lead.
Bailey closed the set with an ace.
“(During the timeout) I told them to have better ball control, be aggressive and use their volleyball IQ,” Aiken said. “I told them, ‘We need to finish this set as strong as we can.’ I was betting on them to finish and pull through.”
In the second set, Chuckey-Doak jumped to a 4-0 lead on a tip from Hayleigh Hensley, a Greeneville error and two aces from Addy Pruitt.
Chuckey-Doak led by four again, 11-7, on kills from Heidi Buch and Faith Yokley and a tip from Kendra Key.
Gray then put down a kill to spark a 5-0 Greeneville run that pushed the Lady Devils to their first lead of the set at 12-11.
Bailey put down two kills and Eden Aiken had another in the spurt. Jobe capped the run with an ace for the 12-11 lead.
A Greeneville error and an ace from Brianna Lowe put Chuckey-Doak back on top, 13-12, before the Lady Devils put the set out of reach with a 7-0 run.
Bailey sparked the spurt with a kill. Aiken had an ace and Devoti had two kills in the run that pushed Greeneville to a 19-13 lead.
Greeneville took its biggest lead of the set, 23-14, on an ace from Gray. And after Chuckey-Doak got within 23-17, the Lady Devils closed the set with a block from Bailey and an ace from Ande King.
Greeneville never trailed in the third set, jumping to a 9-1 lead. Devoti opened the set with a kill and a block and Gray followed with an ace.
After Chuckey-Doak pulled within 3-1 on a Greeneville error, Marsh put down a kill to spark a 6-0 Lady Devil run.
Four aces from Bailey and another kill from Devoti pushed Greeneville to the 9-1 lead.
Chuckey-Doak got no closer than five after that. The Lady Black Knights scored just two offensive points – a kill and an ace by Fair – in the set with their other eight points coming on Greeneville errors.
Bailey finished with six aces and 10 digs. Gray had three aces and nine digs, Aiken had 10 digs and 18 assists, Lanna Click had six digs and 12 assists, Marsh had 13 digs, Jobe had nine digs, and Devoti had two blocks.
Greeneville will host Morristown East and Chuckey-Doak will travel to Unicoi County for non-district matches on Monday.