The Greeneville wrestling team captured its ninth consecutive Region 1-A/2A championship on Thursday afternoon, beating Chuckey-Doak, Sullivan East and Elizabethton in a round-robin style tournament.
“These kids wrestled well tonight,” Greeneville coach Randy Shelton said. “We have had three weeks of really good practice. This is one of my favorite groups I have ever coached, wrestling has been a lot of fun this year because of these guys. These guys have continued a tradition that was set a long time ago.”
Each of the past eight years, the Greene Devils winning the region title meant a spot in the state tournament. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s state tournament has been limited to four teams. Now Greeneville will have to win one more match to get to state, a sectional contest against Pigeon Forge at 6:30 tonight at Greeneville High School.
Pigeon Forge defeated Gibbs on Thursday to with the Region 2-A/2A championship. The Tigers have won the past two Class A/2A duals state championships.
“We have to look at it like just another day,” Shelton said. “We’ve put together two hard days of practice in a row, and I’m confident we can put together two hard days of matches. We just have to come in and wrestle. We have to take bonus points when we can get them, and not give bonus points. Our really good wrestlers have to do really good things, and everybody else has to do their job.”
By collecting the three wins on Thursday, Shelton became the winningest coach in program history with 279 dual match wins, passing Bill Brimer.
“Coach Brimer is a giant. He’s a hall of fame coach,” Shelton said. “He and (former Greeneville coach) David Hollowell, and Jeff Price at Science Hill are the reason I am here today. For my name to be on the same page as those guys in unbelievable. Those guys are my heroes and to take a record from one of my heroes seems surreal.”
Greenville capped Thursday night with a 51-29 win over Elizabethton to secure the region championship.
The match started with Charles Dabney (132) earning a 12-second pin over Brian Pressley. After a forfeit by the Cyclones, Hunter Mason (145) gave Greeneville an 18-0 lead with a pin of Darris Reese.
Three consecutive forfeits pushed Greeneville’s lead to 36-0.
Spancer Schofield (182) then pinned Elizabethton’s Bryson Davis in 42 seconds.
Elizabethon’s Samuel Fletcher (195), Jonathan Morton (220), Trenton Taylor (285) and Michael Velez (106) all earned pins to close the gap to 42-24.
LeAndre Dabney (113) took a win by forfeit for Greeneville before Holden Roaten (120) earned a 19-3 technical fall over Greeneville’s Josue Castillo.
Greeneville’s Todd Wallin (126) finished the match with the most exciting bout of the night.
Logan Watson took a 5-2 lead over Wallin in the first round, but came back and tied things 5-5 in the second round.
Wallin started on top in the third round and could not let Watson get free, which would give up the decisive point. He rode the Cyclone for the whole two minutes to send the match into overtime.
In the overtime period, Wallin made a quick lunge for a takedown to secure the win.
The Greene Devils also earned a 60-24 win over Sullivan East on Thursday.
The match started with Charles Dabney (126) and Wallin (132) each capturing first-round pins.
After a forfeit, Mason (145) pinned East’s Mason Arrington in the second round for 24-0 Greeneville lead.
Sullivan East’s Dawson Jones then pinned Andy Spano to put the Patriots on the board.
Kodiak Cannedy (160) pinned Dominic Cross before Morgan Lowery (170) and Schofield (182) each earned wins by forfeit as Greeneville’s lead reached 42-6.
Ross Cornelius (195) earned a second-round pin over Marshall Jones.
Sullivan East’s Kolby Rutledge (220) earned a pin to make the score 48-12. After a forfeit, the Patriots’ Jake Turpin (106) won by pin over Velez.
LeAndre Dabney (113) pinned Tucker Brown to move the lead to 60-18. Sullivan East’s Dylan Tate (120) finished the match with a third-round pin of Castillo.
The day started with Greeneville defeating Chuckey-Doak’s three-man team 84-0.
In the contested matches, Wallin (132) pinned Jax Suthard, Spano (145) pinned Colbie Conner, and Alex Leblanc (152) pinned Rio Little.
In Chuckey-Doak’s other matches on Thursday, Suthard and Conner each earned pins against Elizabethton, and against Sullivan East Suthard won by decision.