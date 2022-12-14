PREP WRESTLING Greeneville Wrestling Defeats Knights, Buffs Dec 14, 2022 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville wrestling team coasted to a pair of victories Tuesday, defeating Chuckey-Doak 60-12 and West Greene 54-18.Hunter Shelton, Josue Castillo, Elijah Dabney, Paul Anderson, Angus Herrell and Zac Chrisman all won their matches against Chuckey-Doak by fall.The Black Knights did score a pin, coming from Peyton Hilton at 145 pounds.Griffin Griunas, Morgan Lowery, Gabriel Oakley and Castillo all pinned their opponents against West Greene.Zachary Carroll scored the Buffaloes’ lone pin in the 285-pound division.The Greeneville boys and girls will travel to Delaware for the Beast of the East tournament, one of the nation’s premier events which will feature a girls division for the fist time.GREENEVILLE 60 CHUCKEY-DOAK 12120: Hunter Shelton (GHS) pinned Jayce Hall126: Josue Castillo (GHS) pinned Michael Fox132 & 138: Double Forfeit145: Peyton Hilton (C-D) pinned Aidan Galloway152: Griffin Griunas (GHS) won by forfeit160: Elijah Dabney (GHS) pinned Brian Courtney170: Paul Anderson (GHS) pinned Vincent Sanocki182: Angus Herrell (GHS) pinned Jacob Ferguson195: Morgan Lowery (GHS) won by forfeit220: Zac Chrisman (GHS) pinned Noah Mentz285: John Chapman (GHS) won by forfeit106: Gabriel Oakley (GHS) won by forfeit113: Danny Tubberville (C-D) won by forfeitExhibition113: Gabriel Oakley (GHS) pinned Danny Tubberville160: William Garber (C-D) pinned Aiden RoseGREENEVILLE 54 WEST GREENE 18113: Double Forfeit120: Hunter Shelton (GHS) won by forfeit126: Double Forfeit132: Josue Castillo (GHS) pinned Bryce Vaughn138: Asheton Shelton (WG) won by forfeit145: Griffin Griunas (GHS) pinned Jeffery Hawk152: Elijah Dabney (GHS) won by forfeit160: Paul Anderson (GHS) won by forfeit170: Angus Herrell (GHS) won by forfeit182: Blake May (WG) won by forfeit195: Morgan Lowery (GHS) pinned Hunter Gregg220: Zac Chrisman (GHS) pinned Roger Marshall285: Zachary Carroll (WG) pinned John Chapman106: Gabriel Oakley (GHS) pinned Drew PursleyExhibition145: Asheton Shelton (WG) pinned Aidan Galloway285: John Chapman (GHS) pinned Leyland Payne160: Damion Sentelle (WG) pinned Aiden Rose Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ghs Sport Heavy Athletics Pin Josue Castillo Shelton Elijah Dabney Gabriel Oakley Zac Chrisman Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now A St. James Landmark: Cotton's Country Store Reopening U.S. Marshals Arrest Delaware Fugitive In Greene County Angry Parent Allegedly Pulls Knife At Basketball Game Man Who Shot Himself As Warrant Was Served Identified Devils Dominate Region 1-4A Awards