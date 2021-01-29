On Friday, the Greeneville wrestling team came up one match short of advancing to the Class A/2A duals state tournament for the first time in nine seasons.
In a state sectional contest, the Greene Devils fell 39-29 to Pigeon Forge to see their duals season come to an end.
“I’m heartbroken for these kids. They wrestled their hearts out tonight,” Greeneville coach Randy Shelton said. “They are a great bunch of guys. I just wish I could have put together a better plan to pull this one out. This is the kind of night you coach for. We took on a quality opponent and both teams let it rip.
“They picked up an extra point here or there. We had kids on their back, but couldn’t seal the deal. If we wrestle this 10 times we probably both win five of them.”
In a normal year, the Devils would have advanced to the state tournament by virtue of winning the Region 1-A/2A championship, but the TSSAA decided to contract the state tournament this season to only four teams.
That meant the Devils had to go through the defending state champion Tigers just to make the field. In a normal eight-team bracket, the Devils likely would not have seen the Tigers until the state championship match.
“We talked with their coaches before the match and we thought this should have been the state finals,” Shelton said. “They are going to go to state next week and roll through the tournament. I have every confidence they will come back with a state championship. And I am confident that if we would have won tonight, we come back with a state championship.”
Friday started with Pigeon Forge jumping in front 9-0, but Greeneville’s Josue Castillo (120) and Charles Dabney (126) were able to fight off pins.
Castillo dropped a major decision 14-4 to Hunter Gentry and Dabney took a 16-0 technical fall.
Hunter Johnson (132) came up next for the Devils and had a few close calls with Noah Dyer, but could not secure the pin, instead taking a 10-4 decision and closing the team-score gap to 9-3.
Colin Gray (138) of Pigeon Forge then pinned Ronald Valazquez.
Hunter Mason (145) turned in a dominating performance against Josh Parton, the defending 132-pound state champion, collecting a 20-5 technical fall that closed the gap to 15-8.
At 152 pounds, Pigeon Forge’s Aiden Little came on strong in the third period to take a 12-6 decision over Alex LeBlanc.
Greeneville’s Kodiak Cannedy (160) and Pigeon Forge’s Garrett Forman then got into a three round battle between a pair of defending state champions. A late take down gave Cannedy an 8-6 decision which cut the Tigers lead to 18-11.
Morgan Lowery (170) was next for Greeneville and he came to the mat fired up. He fought hard and pinned Dylan Jackson with eight seconds left in the first round to pull Greeneville within 18-17.
Pigeon Forge’s Joseph Skidmore (182) answered with a third-round pin of Spencer Schofield. Ethan Sutton (195) then pinned Ross Cornelius for a 30-17 Tigers lead.
At 220 pounds, Greenville’s Zac Chrisman and Pigeon Forge’s Caleb Wolfe went the distance, but Wolfe took a 5-2 decision.
Mustafi Algarawi (285) earned a pin in 21 seconds to seal the match for Pigeon Forge with a 39-17 lead.
The Tigers forfeited the final two weight classes, matchups Shelton felt good about anyway.
The Devils now turn their focus to the individual region tournament, which is two weeks away, and the individual state tournament, which is three weeks away.
“The first thing we did tonight after this was over was erase our depth chart,” Shelton said. “We are going to spend the next two weeks finding the best 14 guys to take to the individual region. Guys are going to declare their weight class and they are going to fight it out so that we take the toughest 14 kids to the individual region. The slate is clean and we are going to start wrestling ourselves on Monday.”