CHATTANOOGA — Two Greeneville wrestlers turned in dominating performances on Wednesday to capture state championships, and they both now have their eyes set on making school history.
Sophomore Hunter Mason claimed the 138-pound individual state title, his second state championship, and junior Kodiak Cannedy won the 160-pound championship for his third state championship as a Greene Devil.
After collecting their gold medals, both were quick to point out they are not done. They want to be the first Greeneville wrestlers to become four-time state champions.
“It feels good to get number two, but I'm hoping to be a four-timer,” Mason said. “Hopefully, Kodiak beats me to it. He has a year on me, but we both really want to be the first four-timers at Greeneville.”
No one in the 160-pound bracket had and answer for Cannedy as he pinned his way all the way to the state title. In the finals, it was Malachi Bennett who fell victim, going to his back early and never coming up as Cannedy finished things in 1:34.
In his three matches leading up to the championship round, Cannedy earned first-round pins in each. He has now pinned his opponent in every state tournament match of his career.
“I take a lot of pride in that, and honestly I want to go all four years with straight pins,” Cannedy said.
Cannedy is just the second Greeneville wrestler to win three state championships, joining Trent Knight. Knight was on hand on Wednesday to cheer on the Greene Devils. For Cannedy, equaling his former teammate meant a lot, and passing him would mean even more.
“It feels nice to get three, and it will feel nicer if I can get four,” Cannedy said. “The ultimate goal is to get number four for (coach Randy Shelton). I love that man, and he has helped so much.
"It would mean a lot to out-do Trent. Trent is guy I looked up to as a freshman when I came in, and we are good buddies. I think he might be more excited if I passed him than I would be.”
As a freshman, Cannedy won at 126 pounds. As a sophomore, he won at 145 pounds. And as a junior, he moved up again and won again.
This offseason, Cannedy plans on challenging himself again by hitting the weight room and adding more mass.
Mason also made moving through his bracket look easy. The day ended with the sophomore taking control of Sycamore’s Luke London early and finishing his championship match with a pin in 1:34.
“I was a little nervous coming in, as you always are before a big match,” Mason said. “But once I got that first takedown, I felt strong and in control.”
Mason opened the day with a 20-5 technical fall over Nick Payne of Greenbrier and followed that with a 17-1 technical fall over Gabriel Pennington of Eagleville.
Mason is just getting warmed up. He recently became the 10th ranked wrestler in the nation at 126 pounds and will spend much of his spring and summer traveling the country and taking on the best wrestlers in the best tournaments.
Two other Greene Devils advanced to the state finals and finished second in their weight classes. LeAndre Dabney finished runner-up at 113 pounds and Hunter Johnson was second at 132 pounds.
Dabney earned pins over Red Bank’s Kyle Harper and Millington’s Malik Wooten to advance to the finals.
In the championship match, Dabney – the defending 113-pound state champion – dropped a 9-4 decision to Signal Mountain’s Caleb Uhorchuck, the defending 106-pound state champion.
Johnson, a senior, pinned Mark McNabb of Sale Creek in his opening match and then pinned Garrett Haley of Millington in his second math. A medical forfeit sent Johnson through to the finals. In the finals, Johnson dropped a 20-3 technical fall to Logan Heckart of Sycamore.
Morgan Lowery (170) finished third. After he dropped a 15-1 decision to eventual state champion Wyatt McLemore of Eaglevile, he pinned Cooper Edwards of Harpeth and Nathan Sinner of Nolensville.
Eight Greeneville wrestlers earned medals, which is a program best. Cooper Johnson (106) placed fifth, while Charles Dabney (126) and Zac Chrisman (220) came in sixth. All three are freshmen.
In the history of Greeneville wrestling, Cannedy and Mason are the only other freshmen to medal at the state tournament.
“In the last 42 years of Greeneville wrestling, we have had two freshman state medalists, those are Kodiak and Hunter,” Shelton said. “Today we get three in one year. Those kids are hard workers. They are dedicated. They are loyal.
"For a freshman to come in here and medal is so rare, and to have three from one program is incredibly rare. I’m so proud of them.”
As a team, Greeneville finished in third place with 172 points. Pigeon Forge was first with 193 and Signal Mountain was second with 174.5.
“You always look back and think about one or two points you left out there here or there, but with eight medalists its hard to be disappointed,” Shelton said. “A lot of these guys are coming back, too, so we’ll be right back here next year trying to get it done again.”
Greeneville’s Andy Spano (145), Alex LeBlanc (152) and Spencer Schofield (182), and West Greene's Joseph Bradley (113) and Roger Marshall (182) advanced to the state tournament but did not medal.