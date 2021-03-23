Greeneville’s Emily Eppard has not been running long, but she has grown to love and excel at the hurdles for the Greene Devils’ track team.
Now she will have a chance to continue that track career at the collegiate level after signing with Transylvania University on Monday.
“I never really imagined the opportunity to run in college, and it really does mean a lot to be able to sign today,” Eppard said. “I didn’t really start running until high school. Knowing that I have this ability to move on and even improve is exciting.”
Eppard has competed in several events for Greeneville, from sprints to jumps, but hurdling is what she excels at.
She moved to Greenville from Missouri going into her sophomore year with some impressive times from her first year running, and she only improved on those in her time with the Greene Devils.
Before she started running, Eppard had a background in dance and saw some similarities to the jumps she did while dancing to those of hurdling. While the technique is very different, the thrill she gets from both is the same.
“I was dancer before I started running,” Eppard said. “I saw that hurdles were kind of similar to jumps in dance. It’s definitely different from a jeté, but I tried it and I loved it immediately. The technique is way different, but that up-in-air feeling still gives me some nostalgia.”
Now that her college decision is made, Eppard is focusing on having a big senior senior season with Greeneville. After missing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is excited to be running again. Eppard hopes to use this season to jump start her success in the college ranks.
“Especially since I didn’t get to have a season last year, I feel like I have a lot to show this year,” Eppard said. “I think there may be some pressure I have put on myself because I have signed. Now I want to prove that I earned this. I don’t want to just be successful this year, but I want this season to propel me into my college career.”
Transylvania is located in Lexington, Kentucky, and is a Division III school that competes in the Heartland Conference. Eppard learned about the school through friend and former Greeneville track athlete Aubrey Knop who is now a freshman with the Pioneers.
She loves that the school’s track program wants to be focused on academics first, and that the school offers academic programs that she thinks will prepare her for the future.
“I honestly never imagined going out of state for college, but my friend Aubrey Knop goes to Transylvania. She mentioned the coaches might be interested in me, and then I learned about the school academically,” Eppard said. “They have an amazing pre-law program, and a study abroad program. It’s also a D-III school and the coaches emphasized to me that academics would be the top priority. That aspect really touched me.”
Eppard wants to study pre-law and would like to work in international law.