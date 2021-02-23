Greeneville ace Lexi Humbert fell in love with golf at a young age and after Monday’s signing ceremony she will have the opportunity to play the sport she loves at the college level, joining the program at Emory & Henry University.
“It feels pretty amazing to sign today. I have dreamed of this for a long time,” Humbert said. “It means a lot to have this opportunity. I have had to put in a lot of work to get to this point, and I have had some really amazing coaches along the way that have helped me get here.”
Humbert started golfing when she was 7 years old, and fell in love with the sport instantly. She has continued to work at her craft and as a senior she was the District 2 Large Class Tournament first-place medalist.
“My dad has always really been into golf and the first time he told my mom he was going to take me, she told him not to be mad if we were back in 30 minutes,” Humbert said. “Three hours went by and I fell in love with it right then.”
The self reliance of the sport is what drew Humbert to the game over some team sports. She likes being in control of her outcome.
“I like that golf is an individual sport,” Humbert said. “You don’t have anyone else to rely on, and you are constantly working on yourself to get better. I know college will be a different degree of competition compared to high school. I’ve just got to continue to put in work, and continue to try to improve my game.”
Emory & Henry is an NCAA Division III school located in Emory, Virginia, and competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Humbert is very fond of the campus located an hour and 20 minutes from Greeneville and has also been able to develop a strong relationship with the coaching staff.
“Emory & Henry just felt like home the first time I visited,” she said. “I already have some friends going there, which was nice. Coach (Bill) Mannino is just amazing, I’ve been able to know him for a while now and I’m just comfortable there.”
Humbert wants to study to become a physician’s assistant while at Emory & Henry, another plan she has been focused on for a long time.
“I want to work in a medical office type setting. I love being hands on with people, and I think I’ve always wanted to go into the medical field in some capacity,” Humbert said.