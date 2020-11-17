Greeneville’s Trey Massengill has always dreamed of playing college baseball, but did not always think it was a realistic option. That was until Monday afternoon when he signed a letter of intent with King University.
“It’s been a dream since I was a little kid to be a college athlete,” Massengill said. “But at times you think that it might be impossible. Now that it’s a reality it’s a dream come true.
“After not having a season last year, and the summer being limited, and even not knowing what this season is going to look like, being able to do something like this with my team here and my family means a lot to me.”
Massengill plays shortstop for the Greene Devils and in his time working with him Greeneville coach Andy Collins believes that Massengill has become one of the top defensive infielders in the area. He credits that to the work Massengill has been willing to put in to improve his craft.
“Through work and through maturity, Trey has made this possible,” Collins said. “Defensively he is one of the best shortstops I have had. He has bought in completely to what we are trying to do. That will be huge at the next level. I hope that work ethic can take him a long way.”
For Massengill, it was important to get his college decision made before he gets into his senior season with Greeneville. He feels like after missing almost all of last season due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Devils have some unfinished business to take care of. Now that his college choice has been made the senior hopes to help his team make a deep postseason run.
“It feels really good to go ahead and get this done before the season,” Massengill said. “Now the full focus can be on going out and winning a state championship. That’s the focus now. I feel like we had a promising group last year, but this year we have our infield core back and some good pitchers. I think we can make a real push.”
King is a Division II school located in Bristol that is a member of Conference Carolinas. What endeared Massengill to the program is that he felt like the coaches were most concerned about developing him as a person first and a baseball player second.
“At King they really made it a point that they want to develop you off the field as much as on the field,” Massengill said. “They are really big on helping me develop as a Christian. They want to help me develop into a better man and father down the road. That really stood out to me.”
After talking with the coaches at King, Massengill will slide over to second base when he joins the Tornado. It is a role he also played in his time as a Greene Devil.