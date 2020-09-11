Through the early weeks of the season, the Greeneville soccer team has been trying hard to get things figured out on the offensive end of the field.
After two decisive wins over Class 3A teams this week, it looks like the Lady Devils are in top form as they try to repeat as Class 2A state champions.
On Thursday, Greeneville dominated Jefferson County in every area of the contest to claim a 5-0 victory. On Tuesday, the Lady Devils dumped Dobyns-Bennett 6-1.
“We had a great second half (against Jefferson County). We put the pressure on them, and eventually that led to goals,” Greeneville assistant coach Rustin Jones said. “We’re moving the ball well up front and we’re doing better at putting balls in the corners instead of right at the keeper. We’ve definitely been creating better shot opportunities over the last couple of games.”
The Lady Devils took the attack to the Lady Patriots from the start and controlled possession while throwing shot after shot at Jefferson County keeper Adriana Rehg throughout the first half. The Lady Patriot goalie held tough, but Greeneville broke through in the 23rd minute.
Delana DeBusk took possession at the midfield stripe and wove through the Lady Patriots’ defense before she got to 10 yards and sent a shot through traffic and into the net.
Greeneville went to halftime leading 1-0, but wasted little time stretching that lead in the second half.
Less than a minute into the half, Olivia Brooks slipped a pass across the top of the 18-yard box where Lindsey Cook pinned a shot inside the right post for a 2-0 lead.
“We talked about applying the pressure to them at halftime, and we saw that in the second half,” Jones said. “I was really pleased with that second-half effort and you saw that with the goals scored.”
In the 62nd minute Greeneville stretched its lead to 3-0. Chloe Treadway started the play by sending a long pass ahead to Macy Vermillion, who raced past the Lady Patriots to the end line. Vermillion sent a cross into the box to Anna Shaw, who took a quick touch and fired a shot across the frame and into the net.
Vermillion then slammed home goals four and five, and needed less than a minute to do it.
She scored her first goal after Brooks sent a good look at the frame that Rehg spilled forward. Vermillion stepped to the ball at the left post and slid a shot across the face of the reeling keeper.
Still in the 73rd minute, Cook regained possession for the Lady Devils and sent a long pass to Vermillion, who again got behind the Lady Patriots’ back line. Rehg came out of net to defend one-on-one and Vermillion lobbed a shot over her and into the net.
While Rehg had to deal with shots flying at her from every direction all night, Greeneville keeper Lauren Miller was hardly challenged. The Lady Devils’ back line of Brylee Tweed, Lauren Thomas, Anna Johnson and Treadway were suffocating and allowed Jefferson County to attempt just three shots, all on set pieces.
“The defense played great tonight and they made Lauren’s night easy,” Jones said. “We really didn’t give up anything. Then when we called on Lauren she was ready. Those girls played their hearts out.”
Greeneville coach Jerry Graham was held out of Thursday’s match after coming in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case. That means Jones will be leading the Lady Devils for two weeks.