ELIZABETHTON — Season-ending losses always hurt.
But when you've tasted back-to-back state championships like the Greeneville Greene Devils have, the realization that there won't be a third straight trip to Murfreesboro to chase another gold ball is a bitter pill to swallow.
"It's tough," Greeneville coach Brad Woolsey said following a 59-51 loss to Unicoi County in the Region 1-3A semifinals on Tuesday night. "We've got such good kids. You hate it for (seniors Adjatay Dabbs and Jayquan Price) who have given so much to our program over the years. They've been a part of a lot of wins.
""... We want to get back to state. It will take work to get back. But I think we have guys coming back who can do it."
After Greeneville graduated four of five starters from last year's title team, the Devils didn't open this season with lofty expectations. Everybody – coaches, players, fans – knew these Devils had some rebuilding to do.
But grow the Devils did. When the calender turned to January, Woolsey – one of the top coaches and molders of young men in the state – had this bunch humming along.
Greeneville entered Tuesday's game having won 15 of its 18 games in 2023. That kind of winning breeds confidence, and the Devils took the floor at John Treadway Gym expecting to play for their fifth straight region championship later in the week.
Greeneville, though, ran into a determined Union County team. The Blue Devils haven't played in a region championship since losing 49-44 to Greeneville at Hal Henard Gym in 2014 and haven't won a region title since defeating Greeneville 49-45 at Sullivan North in 2011.
How did Unicoi pull off Tuesday's win? The Blue Devils simply outshot the Greene Devils.
Unicoi hit 53 percent (20-of-38) from the floor while holding Greeneville to 37 percent (18-of-48). And, too, the Blue Devils got to the foul line a lot more, making 16 of 24 free throws while Greeneville had just 10 free throws, making seven.
The loss snaps Greeneville's 13-game regional winning streak and 27-game postseason winning streak overall.
"Unicoi did a great job of keeping us uncomfortable," said Woolsey, whose Devils end their season at 22-12. "We missed some shots here and there, but Unicoi was a big reason for that. Kudos to them and all they did."
Greeneville led twice early in the fourth quarter, first 38-36 on a 3-pointer from the right wing by Kameron Lester and then 41-40 on a 3-pointer from the left wing by Dabbs.
Unicoi then went on a 7-0 run to take the lead for good.
Grant Hensley opened the run with a 3-pointer from the left wing. Lucas Slagle then muscled in a layup, and Hensley capped the spurt with two free throws for a 47-41 Unicoi lead with 3:19 to play.
Greeneville freshman Trey Thompson hit a 3 from the top of the key to cut the lead to 47-44 with 3:06 left, but that's as close as the Greene Devils got the rest of the way.
Dabbs picked up his fourth foul with 2:54 to play and fouled out with 1:45 left.
After that, Unicoi went on an 8-0 run, including a three-point play by Hensley, to take its biggest lead, 55-44, with 1:02 to play.
"Hensley did a great job of finishing," Woolsey said. "Unicoi did what it takes to win down the stretch. That's what a mature team does."
Unicoi led 19-15 after one quarter before Greeneville pulled even 29-29 at halftime.
Dabbs scored 18 of his team-high 21 points in the first half.
Unicoi built a 36-32 lead late in the third quarter on a jumper from Hensley and a layup from Kolby Jones.
Greeneville's JD Woolsey then hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with three seconds to play in the period to pull the Greene Devils within 36-35 going to the fourth.
Thompson finished with 18 points for Greeneville.
Hensley led all scorers with 26 points, including 11 free throws on 13 attempts. He was the lone Blue Devil in double figures.
Unicoi, now 26-8, will play Volunteer in the region championship at 7 p.m. Thursday at Elizabethton. Volunteer defeated Tennessee High 59-58 in the other region semifinal on Tuesday.