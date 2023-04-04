Last year, there were times when Greeneville pitcher Colton Richards had trouble locating the strike zone.
This season, he’s found it. And he’s living large in and around it.
In a 7-0 District 2-3A win over Cocke County on Monday at Dale Alexander Field, Richards tossed a seven-inning perfect game, striking out 14.
“I’ve been having a little soreness in my shoulder just from getting into the season, just getting back into baseball,” said Richards, a junior right-hander. “The first inning tonight, there was some tightness I had to work through. But after that, I just started to loosen up and it just felt easier and easier as the game went on. I was feeling pretty good.”
With sophomore catcher Noah Murray behind the plate, Richards threw 77 pitches, 55 for strikes. Of the 21 batters he faced, he threw 17 first-pitch strikes. And of his seven non-strikeout outs, two came on ground balls and five came on fly balls.
“I was just basically pounding the zone with the fastball,” Richards said. “That’s what I was getting from the catcher, it was working and I just rolled with it.”
The Greene Devils improved to 13-0 with the win, and Richards certainly has been a big part of the hot start.
Richards is 4-0 with a paltry 1.27 earned run average and a 0.59 WHIP. In 22 innings, he’s given up 10 hits, walked just two and struck out 34.
“Just being able to locate the fastball, throwing inside and outside, is just helping me so much this year,” Richards said. “When you have to, throwing a fastball down the middle can sometimes be the hardest thing you’ve got to do. Getting into 3-1 counts, you’re like ‘I really need to throw a strike right here.’ Being able to do that has helped me a lot this year compared to past years.”
Richards, whose fastball sits in the mid to high 80s, credits his dad, Randy Richards, and brother, Hunter Richards, for much of his success.
Randy is Greeneville’s pitching coach, while Hunter is a former pitching standout for the Greene Devils now pitching at Carson-Newman University.
“It’s great just having them to talk to, just having normal conversations about baseball,” Colton said. “They help me tons.”
Greeneville grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-out, two-run single by Carson Norris.
Maddox Bishop led off with a double, Parker Shipley walked, and both runners moved up on stolen bases before scoring on Norris’ single to center field.
Greeneville made it 3-0 in the second on a two-out double to left by Corbin Cannon that scored Kobe Mundy, who had reached on an error.
In the fifth, Greeneville took a 5-0 lead on a sacrifice fly by Norris and a steal of home by Shipley.
The Devils scored their final two runs in the sixth on a steal of home by Randon Fillers and an RBI double by Shipley that made it 7-0.