CLINTON — Anderson County finally broke through.
Walker Martinez and his senior teammates had waited two years for another shot at Greeneville in the playoffs. The Greene Devils and Mavericks being ranked No. 1 and No. 2 respectively in the final 4A Associated Press poll only added to the hype.
The Mavericks had removed any doubt by the fourth quarter, defeating Greeneville 38-7 in Friday’s TSSAA Class 4A quarterfinal.
Greeneville finished 12-1 overall, losing in the state quarterfinal round for the fourth straight year after back-to-back state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Martinez rarely missed his target, completing 24 of 30 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns.
Bryson Vowell caught 10 of those passes for 140 yards and two touchdowns. The Mavericks (13-0) scored 38 unanswered points after the Greene Devils’ opening touchdown.
“The quarterback and 14 (Vowell), they beat us. That’s all I can say,” Greeneville coach Eddie Spradlen said. “We started off real good, doing the things we wanted to do. We moved the ball down the field to start. That was our game plan.”
The win puts Anderson County in the 4A semifinals for only the second time in program history, the other time coming in 1996. It also ends a seven-game Greeneville winning streak over the Mavericks, which included four straight playoff wins from 2017-20.
BAD BREAKS
Anderson County scored 17 points off five Greene Devil turnovers.
The first gave Anderson County the lead, as Nick Moog returned a Greeneville fumble 42 yards with 2:27 in the first quarter.
The Greene Devils lost a questionable fumble at their 11 midway through the third quarter, though Greeneville held the Mavericks to a 36-yard field goal by Christian Nelson which made it 24-7.
The second play of Greeneville’s ensuing drive led to another controversial turnover. Jermaine Allen intercepted a pass at the Devil 27, even though the Greeneville receiver appeared to have simultaneous possession. Two plays later, Martinez launched a 35-yard touchdown to Eli Braden for a 31-7 lead.
“Stuff like that’s hard, but we’ve just got to keep playing,” Spradlen said. “We were beat up, especially at corner, and it showed tonight.”
Anderson County had taken a 21-7 lead in the second quarter on another close call, as Vowell caught a 7-yard touchdown from Martinez while narrowly staying in bounds.
Vowell also capped Anderson County’s opening drive with a 3-yard touchdown catch from Martinez.
Gavin Noe rushed 9 yards for the Mavericks’ final score in the fourth quarter. Nick Moog’s 37-yard run gave him a team-high 44 yards rushing and set up the touchdown.
FAST START
Greeneville couldn’t have started in a much more ideal manner.
Mason Laws’ 27-yard catch on second-and-22 moved the ball near midfield, and five running plays moved the ball to the Maverick 19. Zac Chrisman then slipped past the defense and caught a 19-yard touchdown from Brady Quillen 4:15 into the game.
But things went sour from there.
Quillen finished 12-of-23 for 149 yards, with Laws grabbing five receptions for 84 yards. Amanuel Dickson rushed for 54 yards on 13 carries.
“I’m proud of them. What they did this year was a great season,” Spradlen said. “That’s all I can ask for, to give you all they’ve got.”
Anderson County travels to Red Bank for the 4A semifinals.