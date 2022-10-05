SEVIERVILLE — Tournament time seems to bring out the best in Kolben Gregg.
The South Greene sophomore couldn’t help but smile as he left the 18th green to applause after sinking a long putt for par.
With his two day total of 4-over-par 148 (73-75), Gregg took home a fourth-place All-State medal from the TSSAA Class A state championships at Sevierville Golf Club on Tuesday afternoon.
”It felt great just to see the putt fall and see everybody cheer for me,” Gregg said. “I just knew I had to play solid today to give myself a chance … it was great just to experience the competition and see what you’ve got to do to be here and be All-State.”
Now Gregg is experiencing it for himself.
He turned at 4-over on the day and had yet to make birdie, having started his day with a double bogey and bogey. His fortunes changed when he birdied the par-5 10th hole.
“It was really just mentality,” Gregg said. “Once I got through the first two holes, I just had to shake it off and keep pushing.”
Not even two straight bogeys could rattle Gregg for long. He recovered with back-to-back birdies on Holes 16 and 17 — a par-4 and par-3.
“I knew he was capable,” South Greene coach Jeff Hartman said. “It’s hard to come here for the first time on this stage and do what he did, and it’s hard for kids who have been before too. For him to put two good days together like he did is amazing. Super proud of him.”
END OF AN ERA
Aidan Collier finished his stellar North Greene golf career by tying for 23rd (83-80-163), improving by three strokes from his Monday total.
The Lipscomb University commit birdied the par-4 No. 2 hole but couldn’t gain momentum.
Nevertheless, Collier represented North Greene in the TSSAA state tournament all four years of his high school career, winning the district tournament four times with three region tournament titles. He finished All-State three times with state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021.
LADY REBELS IMPROVED
Just as Hartman had hoped, South Greene’s girls did in fact improve from their first state appearance last fall.
With a two-day total of 323 (165-158), the Lady Rebels finished fourth as a team after their fifth-place run in 2021, in which they’d scored 357.
“They’re probably all a little disappointed if you ask them, but I’m not. They improved, and that’s the name of the game,” Hartman said. “It’s nice as a coach knowing you have three girls who are all capable of playing good golf.”
Madison Hensley (88-77-165), who shot the highest score on Monday, shot a team-low 77 Tuesday which included a birdie on the par-5 third hole.
Maylei Hildenbrand (83-81-164) birdied twice and shot 81 to make up the Lady Rebels’ team score on Day 2. The birdies came on Holes 6 and 17, a par-3 and par-5.
Lindsey Howlett (167), Monday’s low scorer at 82, shot 85 to finish the state tournament.
All three of the Lady Rebels finished just shy of the Top 10. Hildenbrand, Hensley and Howlett placed 11th-13th respectively.
“I like (being on this team) because I feel like if I had a team where I was number one all the time, I wouldn’t improve any,” Hildenbrand said. “They push me, and I’ve gotten better because I’ve been beaten.
”I played in summer tournaments, and I got beat in every single one of them. I practiced all summer, just because I got beat, and it started showing after the school season started.”
Chuckey-Doak sophomore Layla Fox (90-91-181) finished tied for 21st overall. She made birdie on the par-4 10th hole after turning at 7-over.
Summertown won the girls state championship with its two-day score of 292, holding off Kingston (295) while Riverside finished just ahead of South Greene at 319.
Gordonsville’s Sophie Linder, an Ole Miss commit, won her fourth state championship with a birdie on the first playoff hole, breaking a tie with Summertown’s Karlie Campbell.
Summertown’s Jason Cole Campbell (66-75-141) shot 3-under par to win the boys individual state championship. Kingston (315-304-619) won its second consecutive team state title.