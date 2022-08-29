Kolben Gregg led South Greene to another victory on the links Monday afternoon.
Gregg shot 1-under-par 35, and Daniel Worley shot even par 36 to lead the Rebels past Chuckey-Doak, North Greene and West Greene at Twin Creeks.
Alec Jones shot 42, and Benji Conner 49 to round out South Greene’s team score of 162.
South Greene also fielded the lone girls team, led by medalist Maylei Hildenbrand (37) and Lindsey Howlett (41) for a score of 78.
West Greene placed second at 187, led by Tilynn Willett’s 40. Connor Campbell and Ethan Getz both shot 48, and Keaton Potter had 51 for the Buffs.
Aidan Collier carded a 38 to lead third-place North Greene. Adam Weir (48), Jason Britton (52) and Ethan Dilks (56) made up the Huskies’ team score of 194.
Jordan Pruitt (41) and Tyler Morrison (42) led Chuckey-Doak to a fourth-place finish. Kyle Malone (56) and Kaleb Blankenship (58) rounded out the Black Knights’ 197.
DEVILS EDGE MOWEST
Alex Broyles led Greeneville’s boys to victory in a three-way match against Morristown West and Dobyns-Bennett last week at Link Hills Country Club.
Broyles shot under par with his 34, just ahead of Dougie Fezell’s 36. Gavin Sells (40) and TJ Coles (44) rounded out the team score of 154, as the Devils bested second-place Morristown West (160) and Dobyns-Bennett (175).
In girls, two Dobyns-Bennett players shot 34 for a winning team score of 68, while second-place Greeneville shot 106. Lindy Carter led the way with a 46, and Cora Broyles shot 60.
VOLLEYBALL CHUCKEY-DOAK 3 HAPPY VALLEY 0
ELIZABETHTON — Chuckey-Doak’s team effort allowed the Lady Black Knights to cruise past Happy Valley on Monday night 25-8, 25-16, 25-9.
Bailey Fair had five kills, all in the opening set, along with four assists, two blocks and a service ace. Kendra Key matched Fair’s five kills while serving three aces in the third set for Chuckey-Doak (9-5).
Hayleigh Hensley, who served six aces in the second set, added four kills. Addy Pruitt finished with six service aces in the opening set and 15 assists for the match. Heidi Buch served four aces and tallied four kills along with two digs, and Bri Lowe had a team-high three digs.
The Lady Black Knights visit Greeneville for a critical district match Tuesday.
CROSS COUNTRY Lady Devils 5thBRISTOL — The Greeneville and South Greene cross country teams took part in Saturday’s Run for the Hills at South Holston Dam.
The Greeneville girls placed fifth out of 15 teams with 162 points, their highest individual finish coming from Susan Mulhollen (30th, 24:00.70).
South Greene’s best finish came from Natalie Friese (59th, 26:11.20).
Dobyns-Bennett won the team championship with 42 points, led by medalist Autumn Headrick (19:37.40).
On the boys side, Russell Hickey (19:31.20) placed 42nd to lead Greeneville, which finished 13th out of 20 teams with 340 points.
Simon Ray (98th, 21:18.80) led South Greene.
Medalist Bryson Lewis (17:02.90) led Daniel Boone to the team title with 52 points.
MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL COSBY 38 NORTH GREENE 16
COSBY — Leon Johnson added to his touchdown total, but North Greene Middle School came up short in Monday’s game at Cosby.
After scoring the first touchdown, Cosby recovered an onside kick and scored again. Johnson then rallied the Huskies (1-2) with his first touchdown, with Matt Boyd’s conversion making it a 16-8 game.
The Eagles led 24-8 at halftime as North Greene ran out of time after penetrating the Cosby 30. Penalties stalled North Greene’s initial third-quarter drive, and Cosby converted another fourth down before adding to its lead.
Kelson Eastep caught two quick passes, and Leon Johnson ripped a pair of long runs before scoring from the 1. Josh Hightower’s conversion cut it to 32-16, before Cosby returned the onside kick for a touchdown.
North Greene travels to Surgoinsville on Thursday.