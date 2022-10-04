South Greene’s Kolben Gregg sits just seven strokes off the lead after Day 1 of the TSSAA Class A golf state championships at Sevierville Golf Club.
Starting on Hole 11, Gregg didn’t make worse than par through his first 10 holes, with birdies on Holes 14 and 2 — both par-4. He later birdied the par-5 seventh hole before finishing his day at 1-over-par 73, tying Alcoa’s Riley Parsons for third place overall. Only Summertown’s Jason Cole Campbell (6-under-par 66) and Kingston’s William Bacon (72) shot lower rounds Monday.
North Greene senior Aidan Collier, who’s made All-State each of the three previous seasons with state runner-up finishes in 2019 and 2021, shot 83 in Monday’s opening round.
After a slow start, Collier gained momentum with his birdie on the par-4 sixth hole but couldn’t make below par again. He’s currently tied with Cumberland Gap’s Matthew McCorkel for 26th individually.
LADY REBELS FOURTH
With a team score of 165 on the par-70 Highland Course, South Greene’s girls currently rank fourth on the leaderboard.
Lindsey Howlett shot the team low on Monday with her 82, which included her birdie on the par-4 fifth hole. She currently sits in a three-way tie for 10th place individually.
Maylei Hildenbrand shot 83 to round out the team score, shooting just 3-over-par on her back nine to rank 13th after Day 1. Madison Hensley, currently tied for 18th overall, shot a non-counting 88.
Chuckey-Doak’s Layla Fox wasn’t far behind, shooting 90 on her first day to tie for 21st overall.
Gordonsville individual Sophie Linder shot 7-under-par 63 on her first day, three strokes ahead of Summertown’s Karlie Campbell (66). Summertown also leads the team standings by nine strokes at 144, followed by Kingston (153) and Riverside (158).
UP NEXT
The Lady Rebels tee off from Hole 1 on the Highland Course on Tuesday — Howlett at 9:17 a.m., Hildenbrand at 9:28 a.m. and Hensley at 9:39 a.m.
Fox begins her second day on Hole 10 at 8:55 a.m.
On the boys side, both Collier (9:39 a.m.) and Gregg (10:01 a.m.) tee off from Hole 1 on the River Course.