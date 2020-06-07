A shockwave reverberated through the local football world on Sunday evening when Greeneville High School football coach Dan Hammonds announced he was stepping down after one season as the Greene Devils’ leader.
Hammonds posted a statement on Twitter which read, “15 years of playing and 16 years of coaching. The game of football gave me more than I could ever give back. At this point, I am just a fan though. No cleats and no more whistles. Best of luck to the Greene Devils going forward. To all I’ve coached, thank you for the memories!”
In a statement to the Greeneville Sun, Hammonds said, “I’m just grateful for the opportunity to coach and work with the players and coaches that I’ve crossed paths with over the years. It’s been quite a ride.”
In Hammonds’ one season as coach, Greeneville went 10-3 and advanced to the Class 4A state quarterfinals where it fell to eventual state champion Elizabethton.
Prior to that Hammonds spent 14 seasons as an assistant coach at Greeneville and one year as an assistant at Gatlinburg-Pittman.
Hammonds informed Greeneville principal Patrick Fraley of his intentions to resign at the end of May, but Hammonds was asked to stay on to get summer workouts going. Those started on June 1.
“Dan approached Mr. Fraley last week about his desire to step down from the head coaching position,” Greeneville athletic director Brad Woolsey said. “He took a week to get all of the summer stuff going, and we wanted to keep a dialogue going to make sure it was a decision he wanted to make. And it turns out it was.”
Defensive coordinator Eddie Spradlen has been named interim coach. The Greene Devils will have workouts the next two weeks prior to the TSSAA’s dead period June 22-July 5.
“I asked Eddie yesterday if he would be willing to take us home for the next couple of weeks,” Woolsey said. “I know he’ll do a great job of keeping the energy up for the next couple of weeks.”
Greeneville now turns its attention to finding its third coach in three years. It will post the job on Monday and wants to have a coach in place by the time the dead period ends.
The timetable has been accelerated since Hammonds was hired to replace Caine Ballard last spring. The season is now 11 weeks away.
“We’ll post the job and see who wants to apply,” Woolsey said. “If that is someone from before we’ll take a look at that. We’ll keep our eyes open and we’ll keep our phones on and see who reaches out. We’ll approach the search in much the same way as last time, but we’ll expect a much quicker turnaround.
“It’s important to have this filled by the end of the dead period. We have vision for where we want to go, but we need a way to get there. We need that in place as quick as possible.”
Woolsey is confident Greeneville’s players will keep working hard during the coaching search.
“I imagine the guys were pretty stunned,” Woolsey said. “They just completed their first week back, and then they found out they have a coaching change. They are Greene Devils and I know how they are going to respond. We are going to be socially distant and we are going to bust our tails. These guys are going to keep preparing for the season and they are going to bring a lot of energy.
“I’ve been associated with Greeneville athletics since 1992. I’ve seen coaches come and go, but what we have seen with Greeneville football over the years is that it is going to compete. We will compete for championships and we will expect to do that this year.”