When Greeneville’s Molly Hartman heads to Tusculum University in the fall to continue her education and soccer career, she’ll be happy to see familiar faces.
Hartman, who signed with Tusculum on Wednesday, will join Greeneville’s Tanna Bookhamer, Macy Vermillion and Mikayla Weems on the Pioneers’ pitch.
Bookhamer, who will graduate with Hartman in the spring, signed with Tusculum on Jan. 30. Vermillion, a 2021 Greeneville grad, is a sophomore at Tusculum, and Weems, a 2022 Greeneville grad, is transferring to Tusculum’s program after spending last fall at King University.
“I’m excited to be able to play with people I know,” Hartman said. “It definitely takes away the nerves. Just having people there I know who know how things work will be nice.”
Hartman won Class 2A state championships with Greeneville in 2019 and 2020, and reached the state semifinals with the Lady Devils in 2021 and 2022.
As a captain on Greeneville’s squad this past season, Hartman had five goals as a defender and was named all-state. She is slated to be a center midfielder at Tusculum.
“Center mid is where I’m most comfortable. But if I’m playing, I don’t care what position it is,” Hartman said.
Hartman plans to earn a degree in bio chemistry at Tusculum and then pursue a graduate degree in forensic pathology.
“I’ve known I wanted to go a medical route, but not as a nurse or a doctor,” Hartman said. “I’ve always wanted to be in a position to help people, and finding answers and giving answers as a forensic pathologist is just as beneficial as being in a first person role.”