MAJOR LEAGUE FISHING Hatfield Places Seventh In Pro Circuit Aug 22, 2022 MASSENA, N.Y. — Greeneville's Nick Hatfield placed seventh on the Pro circuit in the Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury.Hatfield — the 2022 Polaris Rookie of the Year — brought 18 pounds, 5 ounces to earn his top-10 finish. He shored up the Group B win in Friday's qualifying round.Group A winner Spencer Shuffield weighed in at 22-12 to win the tournament championship.