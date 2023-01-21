RUTLEDGE — Madison Hensley saved her best for last.
The South Greene sophomore scored all 11 of her points in the fourth period to break open a close game and power the Lady Rebels to a 61-54 road victory over Grainger Friday night.
“Some games earlier in the year, we lost as we are trying to build a new team,” South Greene coach Stephen Gregg said. “We tried to get in that prevent defense and gave two games away by being careless with the ball and not finishing. But tonight we went to our 2-1-2 high offense and put it under our chin and made free throws when they mattered and we didn’t have any turnovers in the fourth period.”
The Lady Rebels (13-6) connected on four 3-pointers in the first period, with two coming from Hailey Brooks. South Greene built an early 8-3 lead before the Lady Grizzlies fought back and took the lead on a four-point play by Adison Hayes. It was all Lady Rebels after that as they outscored the home team 11-2 to go up 19-14 at the end of the first period.
Period No. 2 was a see-saw affair as the two teams exchanged baskets until Grainger went up 28-27 on a 3 by Alyvia Sneed. The Lady Grizzlies held a late three-point lead before South Greene closed out the first half with a basket by Ari Hoese and a hoop-and-harm three-point play by Kortnei Bailey to claim a 36-34 advantage at the half. Brooks had 14 points at halftime.
“She is a kid who we are trying to go to a little more and she doesn’t like it when we add pressure to her so whatever she gets, she has to feel in rhythm. We would like to see her do a little more attacking from the elbow because she can attack downhill so well,” Gregg said of Brooks.
Grainger opened the second half with six straight points to retake the momentum. It didn’t last for very long though as Haley Susong’s shot from deep gave South Greene the lead back. Grainger scratched back to take a 44-43 lead going to the fourth and that’s when Hensley started to shine. The Lady Grizzlies seized a 48-47 lead with 5:05 remaining, but Hensley answered with a 3 and then scored on a jumper.
Ryleigh Gregg was true on a 3 later on that gave South Greene a three-possession lead. Hensley iced the game at the line with four straight freebies to make the final score 61-54.
Brooks lead the Lady Rebels with 14 points, and Gregg finished the contest with 12.
Grainger was paced by 16 points from Maddie Hurst and another 15 by Adison Hayes.
The Lady Rebels have now won four games in a row.
REBELS CAN’T COMPLETE SWEEP
South Greene coach Terry Hoese told his team prior to Friday night’s contest at Grainger if they thought they would beat the Grizzlies like they did in the first meeting of the year, they were sadly mistaken. Turns out he was right.
Grainger’s Drew Branson poured in 31 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 70-65 win over the Rebels to split the season series with the Rebels.
“I told our team for a week if they thought they would come down here and win by 30 again, they were nuts but that’s how they prepared and how they came ready to play,” Hoese said after the disappointing setback.
South Greene’s Cooper Kelley scored 23 points in the loss. Andrew Thornburg added 15 with Jase Roderick chipping in 13 more.
“Thornburg played really well as he got the start tonight for Hunter Toth, who is out for a few days due to a concussion and he did a lot of good stuff tonight,” Hoese said. “He got the lead for us in the fourth quarter but then I saw a lot of individual stuff come out as we didn’t play well as team after we got the lead.”
After the Grizzlies claimed a quick seven-point lead, the Rebels found their groove and cut the lead to a single possession on a 3 by Roderick and a two-pointer by TJ Buckner. Grainger closed out the first period with six straight points to go up 15-7.
The Grizzlies started connecting on 3s as Branson and Kade Williams were true from deep as Grainger opened up a 25-12 lead. Kelley was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three to get the lead down to six, but once again the Grizzlies were able to push their advantage back to 12. Kelley kept the Rebels close with 11 points in the second frame, and South Greene only trailed 34-28 at halftime.
Grainger built a 12-point advantage with a three-point play by Brizen Solomon at the 6:26 mark of the third period. But Kelley got his team back into the thick of things with four straight points. South Greene kept things close late as Roderick had an old-fashioned three-point play twice in a 2 1/2 minute span. Thornburg was fouled on a 3-point attempt and connected on all the free tosses, which sliced the Grizzly lead to 52-51 at the end of the third.
Thornburg gave South Greene its first lead on another play where he went strong to the hoop, drew the whistle and hit the free throw to make the score 54-52. He later banged home a shot from behind the arc to put the Rebels up 59-54. Branson went to work and scored nine points in a row at one point as the Grizzlies climbed back on top.
Grainger led 67-63 with 55 seconds left as things looked grim for the Rebels. But just as they had all night, South Greene wouldn’t go away and Buckner’s basket made it a two-point game. The Grizzlies were able to get to the free throw line in the final 36 seconds to put things away.
UP NEXT
South Greene doesn’t have much time to rest as it will be in action again Saturday evening at University High.