COLLEGE FOOTBALL Hite, Ballard Shine For Wake Forest, Army Sep 12, 2022 3 hrs ago Wake Forest tight end and former Greeneville Greene Devil Cameron Hite (20) scores a touchdown in the second half of a 45-25 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday in Nashville. AP Photo BY Mark Humphrey Former Greeneville Greene Devils Cameron Hite and Cade Ballard had big days on the college gridiron on Saturday.Hite, a redshirt sophomore tight end at Wake Forest, caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in the Demon Deacons' 45-25 win at Vanderbilt.Ballard, a senior quarterback at Army, completed 11 of 15 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown in the Black Knights' 41-38 overtime loss to Texas-San Antonio in West Point, N.Y.Wake Forest improves to 2-0 and is ranked No. 19 in the AP Top 25. Army is 0-2.Ballard and Hite, former teammates on Greeneville's state championship football teams in 2017 and 2018, will face each other when Army plays at Wake Forest on Oct. 8 in Winston-Salem, N.C.