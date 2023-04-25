GREENEVILLE — Tusculum University has named Roger Hodge as its new women's basketball coach, director of athletics Josh Ealy announced.
Hodge becomes the 17th coach in program history and succeeds Meagan Price, who stepped down in March following three seasons with the Pioneers. Hodge was coach at West Virginia Tech the past two seasons after successful coaching stints at Armstrong Atlantic State, Lincoln Memorial and the College of Coastal Georgia. In 18 seasons as a college women's basketball coach, Hodge has a 294-228 record.
"We are thrilled to welcome Roger to our Tusculum family. Roger has built and maintained winning programs at multiple levels, including NCAA Division II and the South Atlantic Conference," Ealy said. "He is a man of high character who is committed to supporting our student-athletes in all aspects of their collegiate journey. He has a clear vision for the program and understands the tradition of success with the Tusculum women’s basketball program."
Hodge, a Hinton, West Virginia, native, guided WVU Tech to a 32-29 record in his two seasons, qualifying the Golden Bears for the River States Conference tournament both years. WVU Tech ranked 11th in NAIA in scoring at 78.6 points per game this season, and was fourth in three-point percentage at 37.5 percent. The Golden Bears also ranked 17th nationally in team grade-point average at 3.54.
"I am truly blessed and honored to be the women's basketball coach at Tusculum University. Throughout the process, there was no question about God's leadership in bringing me here," Hodge said. "I am grateful to President Dr. Scott Hummel, Josh Ealy, and the search committee for entrusting me with the oversight of Pioneer women's basketball."
Prior to WVU Tech, Hodge spent five seasons (2016-21) as coach at the College of Coastal Georgia in Savannah, Georgia. He is the Mariners' all-time winningest coach with an 80-63 record, which included back-to-back 20-win seasons in 2018-19 and 2019-20. His 2019 Coastal Georgia squad improved 12 games from the previous season and was the Sun Conference runner-up, while the 2019-20 squad received votes in the NAIA national poll. Hodge coached 10 All-Conference Players and two WBCA All-Americans while at Coastal Georgia.
Hodge had a three-year run (2011-12 to 2013-14) as coach at Lincoln Memorial University, leading the Railsplitters to their first winning season in seven years in his debut, and the most wins in 10 years in 2013-14 when LMU finished 16-11 overall and 15-7 in the SAC. Hodge was 44-39 in three seasons with the Railsplitters.
From 2000-01 to 2007-08, Hodge was coach at Armstrong Atlantic State where he was the Pirates' winningest coach with a 138-97 overall record in eight seasons, including three 20-win seasons and six straight winning campaigns from 2002-03 through 2007-08. Prior to Hodge's arrival, the Pirates had just two 20-win seasons and no NCAA Tournament appearances, but during his tenure Armstrong Atlantic won the 2003 Peach Belt Conference championship, made two trips to the NCAA Tournament and had a Peach Belt-best four All-Americans along with six All-PBC selections.
Following the 2002-03 season, in which the Pirates finished with a 27-4 record, Hodge was named Coach of the Year by the Peach Belt Conference and the South Atlantic Region Coach of the Year by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.
In addition to his head coaching career, Hodge spent two seasons (2008-09 and 2009-10) as assistant women's basketball coach at East Carolina University, and spent three seasons (1997-98 to 1999-00) as assistant women's basketball coach at Liberty University.
Hodge also has coached scholastically, serving as boys coach at Savannah Country Day School during the 2015-16 season and as an assistant coach at Hinton High School, Mercer Christian Academy and Summers County High School in West Virginia from 1987 to 1997.
During his high school career, Hodge was an All-Conference baseball player and was honorable mention All-State in football and basketball while at Hinton High School, where he was named to the football Hall of Fame. Hodge has been deeply involved in community service projects throughout his career, and is a member of the WBCA.
Hodge is a 1992 graduate of Concord University with a bachelor of arts degree, and earned a B.S. in education from Concord in 1997 and an M.S. degree in sport management from Georgia Southern in 2021.
"I am very impressed with the leadership of the school as well as the desire of all those I met to carry out the spiritual mission of the university," Hodge said. "One of my career goals has been to be a coach at a Christ-centered institution. I'm very thankful to have that opportunity now and look forward to what God will do in our program."
Tusculum finished 20-9 during the 2022-23 season and in second place in the Mountain Division of the South Atlantic Conference. The Pioneers led the SAC in scoring defense, rebounding, field goal percentage defense and assists per game.