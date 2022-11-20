South Greene High School boys basketball coach Terry Hoese has been named as the TSSAA District 1 Male Coach of the Year.
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association announced the award at the East Regional Meeting held on Nov. 7 at Hardin Valley High School.
Hoese has been coaching at South Greene for the past 23 years. He also serves as the school's assistant principal and athletic director.
"Coach Terry Hoese is a wonderful mentor, coach, and friend," the official press release stated. "He works very hard on and off the court and gives his all in every aspect of his life."
Hoese is also a former South Greene basketball player himself.
“I am humbled, I look back over my career often, and I owe a lot of people a lot of gratitude," Hoese said. "I still have a hard time believing that Roger Jones and Larry Ricker took a chance on me. I have been blessed, and I will never forget that.”
Hoese is married to Amy Johnson Hoese. They have two children Isaac and Arianna.
Dr. Lori Wilhoit, South Greene Principal, added, “Terry Hoese is an amazing coach," South Greene principal Dr. Lori Wilhoit said. "He has high standards for his athletes on and off the floor, and he teaches them so much more than just basketball.”
McLAIN DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Greene County Director of Schools, David McLain, has been named as the TSSAA District 1 Director of the Year.
"McLain is very supportive of athletics throughout all levels of competition," the press release said. "He is a huge asset to Greene County Schools because of his knowledge and experience."
He has served as a teacher, coach, principal, transportation supervisor and Director of Schools.
McLain is married to Delana McLain. They have two children, Dalton and Bennett.
PATTERSON OFFICIAL OF THE YEAR
Greene County native Harold “Butch” Patterson has been named as the TSSAA District 1 Official of the Year. Butch is a member of the Tri-Cities Association.
"Patterson has a great love of sports and enjoys serving the athletic community in this manner," the press release said.
Patterson, who's been officiating for 32 years, also serves at the Parks and Recreation Department for Greeneville. He is involved in several organizations and responsible for assisting with a variety of tournaments and events throughout the year.
Patterson is married to Brooke Patterson. They have two children Drew and Hayley, as well as a brand new grandson.