BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Thanks to a pair of home runs by Dub Gleed and Cian Sahler, the Greeneville Flyboys opened the second half of the Appalachian League season with a 10-6 victory on Thursday night.
The scoring started in the top of the second inning for Greeneville (16-15) after an RBI triple by Beau Ankeney brought home Ian Daugherty. A sac fly by Shemar Dalton brought home Ankeney later in the inning, pushing the lead to 2-0.
After leading off the top of the third with a triple, Myles Smith came in to score after an RBI ground out by Jack O’Reilly. Ankeney once again brought home Daugherty later in the frame with an RBI double, swelling the advantage to 4-0.
Bluefield (12-18) answered in the bottom of the third after three straight RBI singles by Jackson Feltner, Haydn McGeary and Josh Heath, cutting the lead to 4-3. A wild pitch by Riley Taylor allowed McGeary to score the tying run.
The game did not stay tied for long as Gleed hit his second home run of the season in the top of the fourth over the left field wall, giving Greeneville a 5-4 lead.
In the top of the sixth, Sahler extended the lead with his first home run of the season, a laser over the right field wall to make it an 8-4 game.
In the top of the ninth, back-to-back sacrifice flies by David Bishop and Daugherty extended the lead to 10-4.
Kaelen Culpepper made things interesting in the bottom of the ninth with a two-run home run. But Cade Nelson closed out the game with two straight strikeouts.
Ankeney finished the day a home run short of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored. Sahler went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run.
Brian Yetter (2-3) earned the win after going four innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. Nelson closed out the game, allowing two runs off two hits, walking one and striking out three. Taylor started the game and went four innings, allowing four runs off seven hits, walking three and striking out four.
Tyler Lowrey (1-2) was handed the loss, going four innings and giving up five runs off seven hits, walking one and striking out another.
UP NEXT
The two squads will close out their two-game set Friday at Bowen Field, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.