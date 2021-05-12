JONESBOROUGH — The North Greene baseball team is now one game away from winning the District 1- A championship, and will advance to the Region 1-A tournament after taking down University High on Tuesday.
The Huskies got a strong outing from Carson Whaley on the mound and used small ball to create offense in a 5-1 win over the Buccaneers.
“This is a huge win,” North Greene coach Jason Lowe said. “This puts us in the regional. Now hopefully we can earn the opportunity to host the regional. We avoided the win-or-go-home game, and now we get a day off tomorrow. I’m very proud on the boys.”
The Huskies will play in the District 1-A championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at David Crockett High School. They will take on the winner of University High and Hampton, who will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday. North Greene’s opponent on Thursday will have to win two games to claim the district title.
“By wining tonight we are in the driver's seat,” Lowe said. “University is deep, but they will have to use at least one more pitcher, if they beat Hampton. Whoever we play will also have to beat us twice. So we feel good. We’re glad to be in the region, but we would definitely like to host on Monday.”
Winning the district championship would give the Huskies a home game in the first round of the Region 1-A tournament. And if they continue to win, the region championship and state sectionals would also be at home.
Whaley was able to go the distance on the mound on Tuesday, striking out 12, walking two and allowing three hits. By throwing a complete game, Whaley also saved the arms of Cayden Foulks and Jeshua Crawford, who are now available for Thursday.
“Pitching wise, it's a huge advantage to win today,” Lowe said. “We have Cayden to start on Thursday, and Jeshua is available if needed. Carson going the complete game was huge. Carson did a great job tonight, and he was able to get it done for us.”
All of North Greene’s runs crossed in the third inning. Crawford started the side by reaching on an error. He moved to second on a bunt single by Foulks and to third on a sacrifice bunt by Chance Campbell.
Whaley hit to the shortstop who tried to get Foulks at third, but was too slow. Crawford scored on the play and Whaley took second while the defense argued the call at third.
Jonah Palmer then sent a perfect bunt past the pitcher to the right side. With the first baseman charging when he squared around for the bunt and the second baseman running to cover first base, no one was there to field the ball. The hit turned into a two-RBI bunt single when Whaley took a short cut from second to the plate and slid home just behind Foulks.
University High coach Josh Petty argued that Whaley did not touch third, but the plate umpire was watching the action in front of him and the field umpire was watching the action at first base.
“We ran the bases really well, and got bunts in places they needed to be. That one inning decided the ball game,” Lowe said. “We haven’t used that play all year, we’ve had it in our back pocket for the right situation. We felt like this was as good of a time as any to run that play, and it worked out for us.”
Palmer and Tucker Owen, who was hit by a pitch, both scored when Micah Jones hit a ground ball to the shortstop that was thrown away at first base for a 5-0 lead.
University High’s lone run crossed in the fifth inning. Jessie Greene led off the side by lining a single through the right side. Walks by Connor Horton and Miles Bembry loaded the bases. With two out, Will Joyner sent a hard ground ball to the gap between third base and shortstop. Owen dove and got his glove on the ball to slow it down, but Greene scored on the play.
Daniel Grindstaff took the loss for University High. In six innings, he gave up five hits with four strikeouts, one walk and three hit batters.
In the losers bracket semifinals on Tuesday, Hampton beat Sullivan North 7-6. It was the final game ever played by Sullivan North as the school will be consolidated into West Ridge High School next year.