MURFREESBORO - The North Greene boys basketball team has advanced to the Class A State Tournament semifinals by defeating Richland 56-55 on Wednesday at the Murphy Center on the campus of Middle Tennessee State University.
The Huskies trailed by eight points with 2:15 left in the third quarter, but came back to tie things at 38-38 by the close of the period.
Cody Freshour had two big buckets in the paint during the stretch and Shane Cooter knocked down a triple from the top of the key.
Chriss Schultz led the Huskies on Wednesday with 19 points, 17 rebounds and six assists. Chance Campbell had 10 points and five rebounds and Cayden Foulks put in 11 points. As a team North Greene out-rebounded Richland 38-22.
North Greene opened up the game in the fourth quarter, and after Cayden Foulks knocked down a three-pointer with 2:47 left the Huskies led 52-43.
The Raiders did not go away and chipped away at the lead to the finish. With 1:05 left Stevie Ballinger scored from the block to close the gap to 54-52.
Foulks was able to ice the game at the foul line, making two with 18 seconds remaining for a 56-52 North Greene lead.
Richland’s Jase Derryberry made a three-pointer just before the final horn, but could not get back in front.
Logan Helton led Richland with 17 points and Daniel Nicholson scored 16.
North Greene will play again on Friday at 10 a.m. Central Time against the winner of Madison Magnet and Clay County.