The talk around the North Greene gym this year has often turned to this: if high school basketball had a shot clock, the Huskies would never have to worry about it going off before they take a shot.
The Huskies like to play fast, and they did it again Tuesday night, running past Sullivan North 78-57 in the semifinals of the Region 1-A Basketball Tournament at Jerome Woolsey Gymnasium.
The win moves North Greene into Thursday night’s Region 1 championship game, which will also be played at the Huskies’ Den. They will take on Cosby, who knocked out Hampton in a 55-54 thriller Monday night.
Both the Huskies and Cosby have earned a berth in the state sectionals (sub-state), which will be played on Monday. The regional champs get to play that sectional on their home hardwood.
Coach Sam Tarlton has no problem with his team wanting to get up and down the floor in a hurry, but he said that they might have rushed things just a bit too much against Sullivan North, a District 1 foe who is big and physical.
“I think maybe we went just a little too quick at times … rushed a few shots and didn’t shoot as well as we can,” Tarlton, who saw his team win its 30th game of the year against only four losses, said. “But I am really proud of them. They played hard. They were physical, too. And Kendal Loftis played his best game of the year. When he plays like that, we’re hard to beat.”
Loftis finished with 24 points and eight rebounds and attacked the basket with regularity.
“Kendal was in attack mode from the start,” his coach said. “He finished off with two or three dunks. He got on the boards and took care of the ball well. Just a real fine game for the senior.”
While Loftis was dropping in the points, his senior sidekicks were doing their thing as well, especially Chriss Schultz. Schultz was one rebound shy of scoring a triple-double on the night. He finished with 16 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and three steals.
“Actually Chriss was a little frustrated because his shots weren’t falling tonight, but he did everything else,” Tarlton said. “That’s what makes him so tough. He’s an all-around player and does so many things for us.”
The Huskies started well, leading 18-9 at the first rest stop, and it appeared they were gaining momentum throughout the second quarter as they went up 35-19 with 1:17 left in the first half.
But Sullivan North, playing in the school’s final basketball game as consolidation is planned in Kingsport next year, proved they would not go down without a struggle. They closed out the half on a 9-0 run, capped off by a 3-pointer at the buzzer that went through after Isaiah Pruitt fired it up from just across the half line. That sent the teams to intermission with the Huskies up 34-28.
Pruitt also hit a bucket to start the second half and make it a four-point game at 34-30, but that would be as close as they would come.
With North Greene up 39-34 with about five minutes left in the third, the Huskies went on one of their wild runs and really got happy, reeling off a 16-2 streak that threatened to run the Raiders out of the gym. Schultz started it with a turnaround jumper in the paint followed by a long 3-pointer. Loftis capped it off with a slam dunk off a pretty assist from Schultz. Suddenly it was 55-36 with 2:16 left and it looked like the home team would coast home.
But it wasn’t to be. North had one more run in them, going 9-2 the rest of the period and closing to 57-45.
“North kept fighting,” Tarlton said. “And that doesn’t surprise us. They’ve got a good ball club and they are a hard matchup for us with their size.”
The Raiders would get no closer than 12 this time as the speedy Huskies kept up the pressure. An 8-2 run later in the period widened the gap and sewed up the outcome
In addition to the 24 points tallied by Loftis, and the 16 by Schultz, Chance Campbell scored nine and Cayden Foulks added eight.
The Raiders were led by Pruitt with 16, Bryson Vance with 14, Jacob Cross with 12 and C.J. Mardis with 10.
Score by quarters:
Sullivan North 9 19 17 12 — 57
North Greene 18 16 23 21 — 78
SULLIVAN NORTH (57): Isaiah Pruitt 16, Bryson Vance 14, C.J. Mardis 10, Jacob Cross 12, Herron 0, Gill 4, Bateman 1.
NORTH GREENE (78): Foulks 8, Campbell 9, Kendal Loftis 24, Chriss Schultz 16, Cooter 3, Whaley 8, Freshour 6, Grissinger 3, Britton 1.